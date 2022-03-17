ATK Mohun Bagan 1 - 0 Hyderabad FC - 4 things we learned

In the second leg of the second semi-final of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season, ATK Mohun Bagan beat Hyderabad FC 1-0 on Wednesday.

Hyderabad FC came into the game with a healthy 3-1 win over the Mariners in the first leg.

The second leg started with the Mariners having more of the ball and trying to score an early goal. However, the Nizams had a calm, composed approach to the game and looked to play their way through ATK Mohun Bagan's defense.

Hugo Boumous had the chance of the first half from a Prabir Das cross but failed to score with an open net in front of him. Hyderabad FC had a few chances of their own but failed to convert them.

In the second half, the Mariners threw the kitchen sink at the Nizams and put everything they had in search of a goal.

Roy Krishna and Liston Colaco missed some excellent chances to give ATK Mohun Bagan the lead. Finally, in the 79th minute, Krishna scored the game's opening goal from a Colaco cross.

It was a thrilling final 10 minutes, but neither side managed to change the scoreboard further.

With this result, Hyderabad FC moved into the finals with a 3-2 win over ATK Mohun Bagan on aggregate score.

On that note, let's take a look at the four things we learned from Wednesday's game.

#4 Hyderabad FC move into the finals despite the loss

Hyderabad FC defender well to secure a spot in the finals (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC lost the game 1-0 against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Nizams won the first leg 3-1, which gave them a healthy advantage going into the game today. This saw them through and took them to the finals.

Hyderabad FC will have a few headaches going into the finals against Kerala Blasters on Sunday.

Their performance against the Mariners was below par. In his post-match press conference, even coach Manolo Marquez admitted:

"ATK Mohun Bagan were the better side and controlled the game."

The Nizams showcased a defensive brand of football, something that isn't synonymous with them. Had they played their natural brand of football, the story of today's game could have been different.

Their performance in the first leg saw them get into the finals.

#3 ATK Mohun Bagan will curse their lackluster performance in the first leg

Liston will hope he had a better first leg (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead in the first half of the first leg but failed to hold onto that. The Nizams scored a late first-half goal before adding two goals in the second half to secure a 3-1 victory over the Mariners.

The Mariners showcased brilliant football and controlled the game entirely in the second leg. They had 63% of the ball's possession and had 28 shots on goal but managed to keep just eight on target. They also had 13 corners but failed to utilize them properly.

Hyderabad FC defended deep and made it difficult for ATK Mohun Bagan to score.

Had the Mariners played like this in the first leg, it could have been a different matchup in the finals.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan attackers were wasteful throughout the game

Roy Krishna could have scored a hattrick today but failed to do so (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

The Mariners created many chances in the game today and had some of the best chances they have created all season. The first clear-cut opportunity came for Hugo Boumous in the first half from a Prabir Das cross. But the Frenchman failed to put the ball into an open net from four yards out. Liston had a few excellent chances, but his shots went wide of the post.

Roy Krishna had a brilliant chance in the second half from a Prabir Das cross, but his shot was saved brilliantly by Laxmikant Kattimani.

It would have been a sure goal if Krishna had put the shot centimeters in another direction. Had the Mariners utilized their chances properly, they could have booked their slot in the finals or at least went to extra time.

ATK Mohun Bagan only have themselves to blame for their failure to get into the finals.

#1 Laxmikant Kattimani and Hyderabad FC defense take them to the finals

Laxmikant Kattimani made some fabulous saves in the second leg(Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Laximikant Kattimani made some fabulous saves throughout the game against the Mariners. He made a fantastic save with his feet in the first half. His second-half save from Roy Krishna's close-range shot was world-class.

Hyderabad FC's defense was also fantastic today. Nim Dorjee made some crucial last-ditch interceptions. Meanwhile, Chingelsana and Juanan never let the Mariners attackers out of their sight. Akash Mishra did his job of hassling the Mariners right-wingers well.

Their defenders made some crucial interceptions and clearances. The way the whole team helped out in defense will give the Nizams hope before the finals.

