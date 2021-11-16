ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan’s "Bengal stars" confident ahead of Kerala Blasters challenge

The countdown to the eighth edition of the Indian Super League has begun! Fans can’t wait to see their favorite clubs and players in action, as eleven evenly matched sides will vie for the coveted trophy across three venues in Goa - Bambolim’s Athletic Stadium, Vasco’s Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda’s Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

For the second time in a row, the three-month long tournament will be played behind closed doors due to COVID-19.

The inaugural fixture of ISL 2021-22 will see last season’s runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters FC in Fatorda on November 19.

The Kolkata giants haven’t played any pre-season friendlies since their 0-6 thrashing by Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf in the AFC Cup Inter-Zone semi-final in September. Yet, the Mariners sound confident about their chances of claiming a maiden ISL title.

The Antonio Lopez Habas-managed squad consists five Bengali players this season – Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Prabir Das, Sheikh Sahil and Avilash Paul.

In a recent conversation with ATKMB’s media team, the experienced trio of Kotal, Bose and Das spoke about their team’s pre-season preparations, the high-voltage Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal, and their personal targets for the season. Here are the excerpts:

"We’re not worried about our defense" – Pritam Kotal

ATK Mohun Bagan’s star footballer Pritam Kotal believes his team’s backline is well-organized heading into the new season, despite the slip-up against FC Nasaf.

“I don’t think there’s any concern about our defense. It’s already strong and you’ll see coach Habas deploy various formations this season. Everyone knows how effective his defensive tactics have been,” the Indian defender opined.

Kotal also feels the Mariners have a much stronger attack this year compared to last season.

“The addition of Hugo [Boumous], Joni [Kauko] Liston [Colaco] has surely bolstered our attacking force. Everyone is in good touch as we gained some valuable practice both before and after the AFC Cup."

“Last season we missed out on the title by a whisker. The Indian boys will play a bigger role this time and hopefully we can rectify our mistakes and lift the trophy,” the 28-year old added.

"Our first aim is to win against KBFC; we shall think about the derby later" – Subhasish Bose

The much-awaited Kolkata derby between arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, albeit in their new avatars, is scheduled to be played in Vasco on November 27. Left-back Subhasish Bose, however, is currently focused on ATKMB’s first match against two-time ISL finalists KBFC.

“Our first target is to begin our [ISL-8] campaign with a win against Kerala Blasters on Friday. The derby can wait," Bose said.

The 26-year old also highlighted the need to take on one match at a time. “We need to go match by match; [we] don’t want to look too far ahead. Nobody knows which team will win the title this season, but I can tell you ATKMB are one of the main contenders,” he stated.

On being asked about the Mariners’ defensive unit, Bose, who has been capped 17 times for India, replied, “The defense looks more compact this season. I, Tiri, Pritam da, Carl [McHugh], Deepak [Tangri] and Ashutosh [Mehta] provide the coach with ample options. We play a team game, so everyone drops back to reinforce the defense if needed.”

“We cannot let the trophy slip this season” – Prabir Das

Prabir Das is an absolute livewire in the Green-and-Maroon changing room. The wing-back has become synonymous with Mohun Bagan, akin to Kotal, since the start of his career. A heartthrob among ATKMB supporters, Das has also become a star YouTuber of late with his witty and engaging vlogs.

The 27-year old was a vital cog in the ATK FC side that clinched the ISL trophy in 2019-20, making heads turn with his dazzling wing play.

Speaking about his side’s preparations for the upcoming season, Das said, “We’re working very hard to become the ISL champions this season. We can’t let the trophy slip through again.”

Returning from a long injury layoff, Das hopes to compensate for his lost time on the pitch with some match-winning performances.

“I’ve got back to training after four months. I was out of action for a while due to an injury, but now I’ve fully recovered. This season is going to be very crucial for me. I can’t wait to make my chances count,” the India international added, beaming with optimism.

