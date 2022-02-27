ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan will host Bengaluru FC in match no. 61 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-3 draw. The Mariners are currently third in the league with 31 points while the Blues are sixth with 26 points.

The race for a top-four finish is technically over for Marco Pezzaiuoli's side. They will look to spoil Juan Ferrando's party and take something away from the game.

The Mariners, on the other hand, will look to get a win to keep their hopes of securing the top spot alive. They will miss the services of Roy Krishna, who picked up a suspension in their last game against Odisha FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head

The two ISL teams have met thrice since the Mariners made their debut in the last edition of the ISL. The Kolkata giants managed to win twice while securing a draw in their last meeting.

Matches played: 3

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Bengaluru FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

The Mariners have no injury concerns at the moment but head coach Juan Ferrando will miss the services of Roy Krishna, who is out with a suspension, and Sandesh Jhingan, who seemed to pick up an injury in the last game.

Bengaluru FC

Marco Pezzaiuoli will miss the services of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and midfielder Suresh Wangjam. Both players are expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

The Mariners can be expected to go all out for a win in a bid to upset the top four and secure a better position amongst them. Meanwhile, Marco Pezzaiuoli will be seeking to get the most out of the remainder of the season.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 Bengaluru FC

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava