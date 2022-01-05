ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

ATK Mohun Bagan will host Hyderabad FC in match no. 50 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The winner of this encounter will be catapulted to the top of the league table. The Mariners, who have a new philosopher in their dugout, have had a 4-game unbeaten run and will be looking to extend it against Hyderabad.

The players are yet to completely imbibe their new coach's methodology but have shown signs of the damage they can do to their opponents.

Meanwhile, Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC are currently the most in-form side in the competition and will pose a huge threat to the Mariners.

The Nizams defeated Odisha FC 6-1 in their last encounter and will be looking to pick up three more points in this game.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-head

The two sides have previously met on only two occasions during the previous edition of the ISL. Both fixtures ended in a draw.

Matches played: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 0

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna (14), David Williams (6)

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana (10)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (6 clean sheets in 20 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 59, Laxmikant Kattimani ( Hyderabad FC) - 26

Most passes: Carl McHugh (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 792, Lenny Rorigues (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 750, Akash Mishra ( Hyderabad FC) - 827

Also Read Article Continues below

Most tackles: Carl McHugh (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 109, Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 80

Edited by Diptanil Roy