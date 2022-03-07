ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan will host Jamshedpur FC in match no. 110 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The match could be termed as a figurative final as the winner could pick up the ISL Shield, courtesy of their first-place finish in the league.

ATKMB are currently three points behind the Men of Steel in the points table. They need to beat Jamshedpur by a two-goal margin to get their hands on the trophy.

For Owen Coyle's side, the equation is easier. They need to avoid defeat by a two-goal margin to finish at the top of the standings.

Jamshedpur beat ATKMB 2-1 in their previous meeting.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC in ISL: Head-to-Head

The two ISL teams have met each other thrice since the Mariners made their debut last season. The Red Miners have the upper hand, having won twice and lost once against the Mariners.

Matches played: 3

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 1

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

Draws: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan: The Mariners will most likely miss the services of Hugo Boumous, who is out with a groin injury.

Jamshedpur FC: The Red Miners will miss the services of Mobashir Rahman, who picked up a red card in the side's meeting against Hyderabad FC. However, Peter Hartley will be back in the squad.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

This tie is hard to predict given the conditions. However, Jamshedpur FC have a slight edge.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-2 Jamshedpur FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy