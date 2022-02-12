Bengaluru FC 1 - 2 Hyderabad FC - 4 things we learned

Hyderabad FC defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 at the Bambolim Stadium on Friday in match number 88 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

It was a game between the league leaders, the Nizams, against the Blues from Bangalore, who were placed third.

Hyderabad FC needed the win to secure their spot at the top of the table, while Bengaluru FC wanted the win to go level with the league leaders. However, a slip-up at such crucial moments could be catastrophic. Jamshedpur FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, and Kerala Blasters are all within breathing distance.

The match started with both teams trying to showcase an attacking brand of football.

Nizams took the lead in the 16th minute through a Javier Siverio strike. Joao Victor doubled the lead for Manolo Marquez's side in the 30th minute with a stunning strike.

Bengaluru FC returned more robust in the second half and created more chances than the first half. Hyderabad FC also created some chances but failed to convert them. Sunil Chhetri finally scored for the Blues from Bangalore in the 87th minute. However, the goal turned out to be just a consolidation goal for Marco Pezzaiuoli's side.

With the win, the Nizams established a four-point lead at the top of the table.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from the game.

#4 Hyderabad FC's attacking approach and smart football helped them secure the victory

Javier Siverio scored the opening goal of the game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC have been playing some brilliant football for the past two seasons. They missed out on a playoff spot by a whisker last season this year. But they have made sure they take their chances and keep playing good football.

They suffered a setback in their previous game against ATK Mohun Bagan but made sure they bounced back against the Blues and in style. Bengaluru FC had more of the ball's possession, but Hyderabad FC played a more attacking brand of football.

Hyderabad were clever in their approach, and the way they switched from defense to attack was superb on Friday. They also had many more shots (11) than Bengaluru FC (8).

#3 Hyderabad FC edge the midfield battle

Hyderabad FC won the midfield battle (Image courtesy: ISL media)

It was a game of two heavyweights as both sides were in the top four and looked to secure their spot in the top four with a victory.

The crucial battle on Friday was in midfield and Manolo Marquez's team won that battle even though they had less of the ball. Shouvik Chakraborty and Joao Victor were super in the middle of the park, while Rohit Danu and Nikhil Poojari were superb down the flanks. Bartholomew Ogbeche also aced the role of a number 10 and often dropped deep to help out the team in midfield and defense.

The way Hyderabad FC played, they forced Bengaluru FC wide and didn't give them too much space down the middle.

#2 Bengaluru FC will take the positives from defeat into the next game

BFC's wing play was impressive (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Marco Pezzaiuoli won't be happy with the game's scoreline on Friday but will undoubtedly be satisfied with his side's performance.

They had more of the ball against a side known to play possession-based football, which is something worthy of praise. Moreover, some of the crosses that his players put into the box were top-notch, which will surely give them hope in the upcoming games.

The way the Bengaluru FC defense dealt with Bartholomew Ogbeche is another positive for the side.

The JSW owned team will hope the team bounces back like they have done this season after a poor start in the upcoming games.

#1 Sunil Chhetri becomes the first player to reach 50 goals in the ISL

Sunil Chhetri became the first player to reach 50 goals in the ISL (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Captain, Leader, Legend! that is how people describe talisman Sunil Chhetri, who has been the flagbearer of Indian football for the past decade or so. The Indian skipper didn't have the best of starts to the league and was even dropped from the starting XI due to performance issues.

At the start of the season, Ferran Corrominas was the leading goal scorer in the ISL history. Sunil Chhetri and Batholomew Ogbeche occupied second and third place, respectively.

However, Ogbeche has had a dream run this season, and he even claimed the top spot in the all-time scoring charts. He led the race to reach 50 ISL goals first.

Chhetri, though, had other ideas, and the Indian skipper made an impressive return to the starting XI and started scoring goals again.

Also Read Article Continues below

With his goal on Friday, Chhetri became the first player in ISL history to reach the 50 goal mark.

Edited by Aditya Singh