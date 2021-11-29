Bengaluru FC 1 vs 1 Kerala Blasters - 4 things we learned

Bengaluru FC played their third game of the ISL 2021-22 season against Kerala Blasters today. Bengaluru FC started the season on a bright note, defeating Northeast United FC in their first game 4-2. The Blues lost their second game to Odisha FC 3-1.

Kerala Blasters started this ISL season with a 4-2 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan. They then managed to secure a goalless draw in their second game against NorthEast United FC.

It was a match in which both teams were trying to settle into the game and made sure they didn't concede early.

Bengaluru FC had more of the possession while Kerala Blasters defended well and tried to hit Bengaluru on the counter. The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0

The second half saw both teams take a more attacking approach. The game had its share of midfield tussles as both teams started playing a more attacking brand of football.

Ashique Kuruniyan scored for Bengaluru FC in the 84th minute courtesy of an Albino Gomes blunder to give Bengaluru FC the lead. However, the lead didn't last long as Ashique Kuruniyan scored an own goal to gift Kerala Blasters the equalizer in the 88th minute.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Albino Gomes's hard work gets undone due to a blunder

Albino Gomes' fumble led to Bengaluru FC scoring (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes had a brilliant game until the 84th minute. He made some stunning saves until then and made sure Bengaluru FC didn't score. Gomes made a world-class save moments before Bengaluru FC scored.

Ashique Kuruniyan took a shot from outside the box. The shot didn't have anything special in it, but Albino Gomes fumbled it. The fumble pushed it inside the goal line, gifting Bengaluru FC their first goal in the 84th minute.

Gomes' good work during the game will be overshadowed by that moment of madness.

#3 Bengaluru FC's attack needs to be more clinical

Cleiton Silva failed to score today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Bengaluru FC haven't had the best of starts to the ISL 2021-22 season. From three games, they have one win, one loss and one draw. In all three games, Bengaluru FC's attack did look a bit off the mark compared to their standards.

Sunil Chhetri has seen a dip in his form. That could be a big issue for Bengaluru FC as they are heavily dependent on the Indian skipper.

If Bengaluru FC want to qualify for the playoffs, they need to sort out their attacking woes. They have also failed to utilize the amount of ball possession they have had.

#2 Kerala Blasters have attacking woes

Ivan Vukomanovic needs to sort out his attacking woes (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Kerala Blasters started today's game with a bit of a defensive approach given Bengaluru FC had more of the ball. However, whenever Kerala Blasters tried to move forward and attack, they faced issues primarily due to a lack of players upfront.

Kerala Blasters' attack line lacked cohesion and communication. They also had substandard finishing.

Kerala Blasters need to get their attack in shape or else they will keep losing points. Unfortunately, they have also failed to create decent chances.

#1 Ashique Kuruniyan scores for both teams

Ashique scored for both the teams today(Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Ashique Kuruniyan went from being the hero of the game to the villain within a span of four minutes in the dying moments of the game.

Kuruniyan broke the deadlock in the 84th minute through a strike from outside the box. Albino Gomes fumbled his shot and the ball rolled into the net.

Ashique returned the gift back to Kerala Blasters when he slotted the ball into his own net while clearing a cross. The clearance could have been better but the Indian international made a hasty decision which resulted in an own goal.

Edited by Aditya Singh