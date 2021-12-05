ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC 1vs3 Mumbai City FC Player ratings

Last season's champions, Mumbai City FC, played Bengaluru FC in their fourth game of the ISL 2021-22 season. Mumbai City FC came into the game riding high on confidence after defeating ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 in their previous game.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC came into the game having played out a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters in their last game.

The game started with both teams making some good moves searching for an early goal.

Mumbai City FC were awarded a penalty in the 9th minute due to a handball. Igor Angulo made no mistake from the penalty spot to give the Islanders the lead.

Bengaluru FC got the equalizer in the 20th minute when Cleiton Silva scored from a beautiful free-kick. Sunil Chhetri had a brilliant opportunity to give Bengaluru FC the lead, but he failed to score from the penalty spot.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

Mumbai City FC came into the second half with renewed vigor. The Islanders took the lead in the 54th minute through a Mourtada Fall header from an Ahmed Jahouh free-kick. Ygor Catatau scored the third goal for Mumbai City FC in the 85th minute to secure victory for Mumbai City FC.

Indian Super League @IndSuperLeague



A third win in four games for the Islanders as they get the better of Bengaluru FC tonight! 🙌



#HeroISL #LetsFootball FULL-TIME | #BFCMCFC A third win in four games for the Islanders as they get the better of Bengaluru FC tonight! 🙌 FULL-TIME | #BFCMCFCA third win in four games for the Islanders as they get the better of Bengaluru FC tonight! 🙌#HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/svfbqnc26k

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for today's game.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (6.5): Gurpreet conceded three goals, but he made some crucial saves. If not for his saves, the scoreline could have been even bigger.

Roshan Singh (5.5): Roshan had a tough time dealing with the likes of Bipin Singh and Mandar Rao Desai. He managed to perform well in the first half but faltered in the second half.

Pratik Chaudhari (5): Pratik was poor today. He failed to deal with Igor Angulo and Cassinho. His positioning was also out of place a lot of times during the game.

Alan Costa (5): Alan had a lackluster game. He failed to accomplish his primary role in defence.

Ashique Kuruniyan (5): Ashique had a tough time dealing with Vikram Pratap Singh. He couldn't manage to do anything meaningful going forward.

Suresh Singh (6.5): Suresh was a powerhouse in midfield today for Bengaluru FC. He pressed very well and won a lot of second balls.

Bruno Ramires (6): Bruno had a decent game. He tried to counter the threat of Ahmed Jahouh and Cassinho.

Jayesh Rane (5.5): Jayesh tried his best to counter the Mumbai City FC midfield. He did give away possession a few times and wasn't very effective.

Cleiton Silva scored for BFC (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Cleiton Silva (7.5): Cleiton Silva scored the only goal for Bengaluru FC today. He scored directly from a free kick which was brilliantly taken.

Prince Ibara (5): The target man for Bengaluru FC couldn't do much during the game. He was marked well by Mourtada Fall.

Sunil Chhetri (5): Chhetri had the best chance to give Bengaluru FC the lead but failed to convert from the penalty spot. He also hit the crossbar in the first half.

Substitutes

Danish Farooq (NA): Danish replaced Suresh late in the game.

Sarthak Golui (5): Sarthak replaced Ashique in the 77th minute, and he too couldn't do much for his team.

Edmund Lalrindika (6): Edmund replaced Prince Ibara early on in the game. Edmund made some good moves and created some opportunities for his teammates. Edmund earned a penalty for Bengaluru FC.

Bidhyasagar Singh (NA): Bidhyasagar Singh came into the game late.

Sivasakthi Narayan (5): Sivasakthi replaced Jayesh Rane in the second half. He wasn't very effective during the game.

Mumbai City FC

Md. Nawaz (8): Nawaz was brilliant today. He saved a penalty from Sunil Chhetri and also made some brilliant saves.

Amay Ranawade (6): Amay had a decent game and wasn't troubled by Ashique or Chhetri much. Sunil Chhetri did beat him on a few occasions.

Mourtada Fall (8): Fall had another superb game for Bengaluru FC. He was sound defensively and managed to get his name on the scoresheet again.

Rahul Bheke (7): Bheke was once again good in defence. He supported Mourtada Fall brilliantly.

Mandar Rao Desai (5.5): Mandar was good going forward but had issues in defense while dealing with Edmund. It was his rash tackle on Edmund that gave Bengaluru FC the penalty.

Lalengmawia Ralte (7.5): Apuia was brilliant today. He pressed well and kept winning a lot of second balls. His covering was also superb.

Ahmed Jahouh (7.5): Ahmed Jahouh got an assist to his name again today through a free-kick. He made sure Bengaluru FC didn't dominate the midfield and kept controlling the game.

Vikram Pratap Singh (5.5): Vikram Pratap didn't have the best of games. He failed to help his defenders out in defense, and his link-up play was below par.

Cassinho (6): Cassinho did well to help Mumbai City FC control the midfield. He played some excellent passes during the game.

Bipin Singh (6): Bipin had a decent game. But he wasn't as effective as the previous game.

Igor Angulo opened the scoring for Mumbai City FC (image courtesy ISL social media)

Igor Angulo (7): Igor Angulo gave Mumbai City FC the lead from the penalty spot in the 9th minute. He kept on troubling the Bengaluru backline.

Substitutes

Brad Inman (NA): Inman came into the game late in place of Igor Angulo.

Gurkirat Singh (NA): Gurkirat replaced Bipin late in the game.

Raynier Fernandes (6): Raynier replaced Vikram Pratap Singh at halftime. He helped Mumbai City FC consolidate their midfield.

Rowllin Borges (5.5): Rowllin Borges came into the game late in place of Apuia. He helped Mumbai City FC maintain their shape and made sure they didn't let the lead slip.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ygor Catatau (7): Ygor replaced Cassinho in the second half. He scored the third goal for Mumbai City FC and secured the victory for the Islanders.

Edited by Rohit Mishra