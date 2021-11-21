ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC 4 vs 2 NorthEast United FC- 4 things we learned

Bengaluru FC kickstarted their 2021-22 ISL season, playing against last season's semi-finalists NorthEast United FC, winning 4-2. Bengaluru FC didn't have the best of seasons last year when they failed to make the playoffs. However, the Highlanders pulled off a brilliant comeback the previous season to reach the playoffs.

It was NorthEast United's and any ISL team's first season starting with an Indian head coach. For Bengaluru FC, it was a season to redeem their past glory.

Bengaluru FC as a team has experience playing with just four foreigners. Northeast United FC coach Khalid Jamil also has experience managing sides with just four foreigners in Indian football.

NorthEast United FC started the game without their main midfielder Federico Gallego, who was ruled out of the tie due to an injury. However, Bengaluru FC didn't have any such issues.

The match started with the Highlanders making some good attacking moves. However, Bengaluru FC started the game in a slow composed manner. Cleiton Silva gave the Blues the lead in the 14th minute from an Udanta Singh pass. Deshorn Brown equalized for NorthEast United in the 17th minute.

Mashoor Shereef scored a freakish own goal in the 22nd minute to give Bengaluru FC the lead. Mathias Coureur scored the equalizer for NorthEast United in the 25th minute.

Jayesh Rane gave Bengaluru FC the lead in the 42nd minute from a vicious strike from the top of the box.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-2 in favor of Bengaluru FC.

The second half started with Bengaluru FC keeping more of the ball and controlling the game to their will. However, as the match progressed, NorthEast United looked to be out of ideas as Bengaluru FC dominated proceedings. Finally, Prince Ibara scored the fourth goal for Bengaluru FC in the 82nd minute.

The match ended with the scoreboard reading 4-2 in favor of Bengaluru FC.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Mashoor Shereef and Jestin George have a nightmare in defense

Mashoor had a poor game today

Mashoor Shereef was one player who impressed in the last season of the ISL. His defense partner was Jestin George, who was making his Indian Super League debut. Mashoor, in general, had a night to forget.

It all started with Udanta splitting open the defense with a simple pass. Then Mashoor had a moment of madness when he slotted the ball into his own net without being under any pressure as such.

Jestin had problems keeping up with the likes of Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chhetri. The central defensive pairing was the weakest link for NorthEast United today.

#3 Udanta Singh showing glimpses of his old form

Udanta had a good game

Udanta didn't have the best of seasons last time around. It was also one of the prime reasons Bengaluru FC didn't perform well. However, today Udanta showed glimpses of his old form. He made quality runs down the flanks, cut inside with guile and played some good balls to the strikers.

His pass opened up the NorthEast United defense in the 14th minute and helped Cleiton Silva score the game's first goal. At that point, the move was against the run of play and could be counted as the move that turned the game.

#2 NorthEast United have to sort their defensive woes; the attack looks stable

Brown scored a goal today

NorthEast United started the game without their talisman Federico Gallego. People expected the attack to suffer due to Gallego's absence, but the attacking department gave a good account of themselves. The defense, though, fell apart like a pack of cards. The defense looked disjointed and failed to work as a unified unit.

The gap between midfield and defense was huge at times, and there seemed to be a lack of cohesion between midfielders and defenders.

Khalid Jamil needs to sort out his defensive combination, or NorthEast United will suffer in the upcoming games.

#1 Bengaluru FC win but have issues to deal with

Bengaluru FC need to sort out their defensive issues.

Bengaluru FC won the game with a convincing scoreline. However, the scoreboard might flatter them a bit. The team showcased good football, but they had their share of downs too.

The defense, in particular, looked to be a bit shaky at times. The way they allowed NorthEast United to score two goals is something they need to rectify. Meanwhile, the defenders had their fair share of confusion, which at times helped North East United.

Bengaluru FC will need to strengthen their defense and cohesion if they are to challenge for the trophy this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh