ISL 2021/22 Bengaluru FC preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Bengaluru FC will begin their ISL 2021/22 campaign against NorthEast United FC on November 20 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Blues had a poor run in the previous edition of the Indian top-tier league. They will aim for a turnaround this season with impressive performances and qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

Marco Pezzaiuoli will coach Bengaluru FC and will have his eyes on the silverware. The club will look to win its second trophy in the history of the competition.

ISL 2021/22: Bengaluru FC Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 20 vs NorthEast United FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

November 24 vs Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

November 28 vs Kerala Blasters FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 4 vs Mumbai City FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 9:30 pm

December 8 vs Hyderabad FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 11 vs FC Goa at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 9:30 pm

December 16 vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 20 vs Jamshedpur FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 30 vs Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

January 4 vs SC East Bengal at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

Where to watch Bengaluru FC's matches?

Fans can watch the Blues in action on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.

Bengaluru FC squad for ISL 2021/22

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh

Bengaluru FC Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021/22

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Yrondu Musavu-King, Ajith Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Iman Basafa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee