Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in Match 97 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The two sides have met before in the competition on a day when the Juggernauts announced themselves as one of the best teams in the tournament. The Blues currently have a one-point lead over Odisha after 17 matches.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side suffered a surprise loss against NorthEast United FC that spoiled their plans of staying in the top-four. Meanwhile, Kino Garcia's men were able to pull off a draw against an unstable Chennaiyin FC side in their previous encounter.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other on five occasions. The Blues have won three times against the Juggernauts. The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 3-1 win in favor of Garcia's men.

Matches played: 5.

BFC wins: 3.

OFC wins: 1.

Draws: 1.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Predicted Line-ups

BFC (4-2-3-1): Lara Sharma (GK); Namgyal Bhutia, Alan Costa, Yaya Banana, Wungngayam Muirang; Bruno Ramires, Suresh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Danish Farooq, Sunil Chhetri; Cleiton Silva.

OFC (4-2-3-1): Arshdeep Singh (GK); Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar; Isaac Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Martinez, Nandhakumar Sekar; Jonathas de Jesus.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

The match will be a closely-contested tie as both sides intend to secure their berth in the play-offs. Pezzaiuoli's Blues could just edge the match.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Odisha FC.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra