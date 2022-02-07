Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Players ratings as the Islanders end winless streak

Chennaiyin FC failed to conquer Mumbai City FC yet again in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Islanders snatched three important points against the Marina Machans in a manner similar to that in the first leg.

Chennaiyin FC stuck to their usual formation of 3-5-2 even though it has not worked in their favor before. The match against Mumbai City FC was no different.

Bozidar Bandovic's side were compact at the back because of their 5-man backline. However, the side looked blunt while attacking. The Islanders were not too different either. Des Buckingham's men were more focused on protecting their goal than attacking their opponents.

The Marina Machans held on really well but like their last meeting against the Islanders, the team's defense collapsed during the final moments. Vikram Pratap Singh was able to score from a Bradden Inman cross to break the deadlock.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings from this match.

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder (6.5): He was sound under the bar for Chennaiyin FC. His only issue that bothered the side was his ability on the ball.

Slavko Damjanovic (7): Slavko was an absolute rock at the back for Chennaiyin FC. The defender was deployed in the middle of the back three. He read the game very well and kept the Islanders at bay for most of the game.

Narayan Das (5.5): Narayan Das had a poor game. Deployed on the left side of the back three, Narayan failed to progress the ball properly during attacks and was also poor at anticipating Mumbai City FC's moves.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (6): Jerry Lalrinzuala had a decent game. A hard worker on the pitch, Jerry has found it difficult to adapt to the formation used by Bozidar Bandovic.

Ariel Borysiuk (6): He had a decent game defensively. Took a few shots on goal but did not bother the opposition defense otherwise.

Ninthoinganba Meetel (6): His positioning has affected his game badly. He looked tired in the final quarter of the game.

Suhail Pasha (5.5): Suhail's actions did not really impact anyone on the pitch.

Germanpreet Singh (6): Germanpreet had a decent game but was less effective in comparison to his previous outings.

Anirudh Thapa (7): The Marina Machans skipper was at the end of everything. His energy levels this season have been a surprise to many.

Lukasz Gikiewicz (5.5): Lukasz is yet to shine for Chennaiyin FC. His role in this side needs clarity.

Nerijus Valskis (6): The star striker is yet to shine for his new club. He made some decent moves that did not account for his team but his body language was far from confident.

Substitutes

Mirlan Murzaev (N/A): Mirlan spent very little time on the pitch. He was introduced in the final few minutes of the game.

Rahim Ali (6): Rahim Ali had a decent game but he made no significant impact on the game.

Mumbai City FC

Mohamad Nawaz (6): Nawaz had a decent game. He did not get too threatened as Chennaiyin FC did not have one clear shot on goal.

Rahul Bheke (5.5): Rahul Bheke had a poor game for Mumbai City FC at right back.

Mourtada Fall (6.5): The Mumbai FC skipper looked better than his previous appearances for the club. His positioning during the build-up allowed Des Buckingham's team to get out of small spaces and progress further ahead.

Mehtab Singh (6): Mehtab Singh did well alongside Mourtada Fall. The player is yet to build a strong partnership with the skipper.

Mandar Dessai (6): Mandar was effective in his overlapping runs and sending in crosses into the box.

Lalengmawia (6): He had a decent game. Apuia had trouble moving inside tight spaces

Ahmed Jahouh (6): Ahmed Jahouh had a decent game. He made sure Anirudh Thapa did not create a chance for his team.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (6): Lallianzuala Chhangte looked menacing on certain occasions and also made a few good runs inside the box. But his new teammates are yet to witness his best.

Cassio Gabriel (7): Cassio had a really good outing for Mumbai City FC. He initiated a lot of moves for his side.

Bipin Singh (5.5): Bipin has been silent for some time in Mumbai City FC colors. He is not the same as he was under Sergio Lobera.

Igor Angulo (5.5): Igor Angulo moved the ball around effectively in the final third but wasn't able to get his name on the scoresheet.

Substitutes

Bradden Inamn (6): Bradden had a decent game. His pass was finished off by Vikram for the only goal of the match.

Vinit Rai (6): Vinit had a decent game for Mumbai City FC. He made no significant impact.

Vikram Singh (6): Vikram was impactful during the time he spent on the pitch. He scored a goal, made some darting runs and also came back to defend for his team.

Also Read Article Continues below

Diego Mauricio (6): Diego had a decent game for the Islanders.

Edited by Diptanil Roy