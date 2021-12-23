Chennaiyin FC 0 vs 3 Kerala Blasters- 4 things we learned

Kerala Blasters defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their seventh match of the ISL 2021-22 season at Tilak Maidan in Goa on Wednesday.

Both teams have had a good season so far coming into this game. Kerala Blasters had nine points from six games while Chennaiyin FC had 11 points from the same number of games.

Both sides came into the game having won their previous game. The sides were high on confidence and form.

Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC both needed the win to move into the top four and stay in the race for the playoff spots.

The match started with Kerala Blasters taking the lead when Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored in the ninth minute. Chennaiyin FC tried hard to get the equalizer, but Kerala Blasters kept their shape and defended well. Sahal Abdul Samad doubled the lead for Kerala Blasters in the 38th minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-0 in favor of Kerala Blasters.

The second half saw some end-to-end action. Chennaiyin FC had a few chances but failed to convert the opportunities that came their way.

Adrian Luna secured the victory for Kerala Blasters in the 79th minute when he scored the third goal for Kerala Blasters.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from the match:

#4 Chennaiyin's misfiring attack is a reason for their defeat today

Anirudh Thapa failed to create quality chances today (image courtesy: ISL social media)

Chennaiyin FC have been having a good season so far. Today was probably the only game this season where they were completely outplayed. A significant reason for being dominated by Kerala Blasters was their misfiring attacking lineup.

They failed to get a single shot on goal. They did get some golden opportunities but were unable to convert them.

Germanpreet Singh wasted the chance of the game in the first half. Had Germanpreet Singh scored with that chance, the game's story could have been different.

Their wing play was also poor today as they failed to create quality chances.

#3 Chennaiyin FC's stable defense shattered by Kerala Blasters

Chennaiyin FC's defence was beaten on multiple occasions today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Bozidar Bandovic has successfully put in place a formidable defense for Chennaiyin FC. The defense had been Chennaiyin FC's strong point. Today, however, the solid defensive fortress was breached and shattered by Kerala Blasters. They were beaten by a variety of attacking moves used by Kerala Blasters.

The first goal that Chennaiyin FC conceded came due to an old fashioned looping ball to the final third by Puitea. The Chennaiyin FC defense failed to deal with it, and Jorge Diaz made no mistake in making the score 1-0 in favor of Kerala Blasters.

The overall communication in defense seemed poor today, and there were a few mixups. Vishal Kaith should have also done better during certain instances.

#2 Adrian Luna was Kerala Blasters' brains on the pitch

Adrian Luna was the man of the match today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Adrian Luna has been Kerala Blasters' creative mastermind this season and the most influential player in midfield. He has supported the team in attack and defense. The way he controls the game is praiseworthy.

He has taken his time in settling down this season but has been in top form for the past few games. He also scored his first goal of the season today with a brilliant strike.

The Uruguayan midfielder also has three assists to his name this season. He is by far one of the best acquisitions made by any ISL side this season.

#1 Ivan Vukomanovic has turned around Kerala Blasters

Ivan Vukomanovic (in white) has been able to turn around Kerala Blasters season(Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Ivan Vukomanovic has been practical in his approach ever since he was appointed in 2021. Kerala Blasters didn't have the best of starts to the season as they began their season with a defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan. The loss was accompanied by a couple of draws. People started questioning how successful Kerala Blasters were going to be this season.

Fast forward to today, and the Kerala Blasters have beaten two of the best sides this season 3-0 in back-to-back games. They are currently third in the points table.

Ivan Vukomanovic has taken his time in getting a set playing XI, but now it looks like the Kerala Blasters gaffer has found his perfect combination. The team is compact in defense and fluid in attack, displaying a range of attacking moves. The way they have been able to press and contain teams like Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC deserves appreciation.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ivan has been able to get goals from Sahal Abdul Samad, something which no other coach was able to do. He has also done fabulous work in setting up a strong defensive line with just one foreign center back.

Edited by Aditya Singh