ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC SWOT Analysis

The kickoff of the 2021/22 ISL season is less than a fortnight away, with Indian clubs buckling up for another five months of intense league competition. Following a lackluster season the previous year, Chennaiyin FC will be keen to return to the field to make a comeback this year.

The Marina Machans will vie for the most coveted ISL Trophy under new gaffer Bozidar Bandovic. The team roster appears to be one of the finest in the league heading into the 2021-22 season.

Despite creating multiple chances throughout the season, Chennaiyin FC failed to score regularly, resulting in a goal drought under former coach Csaba Laszlo. The Blues finished eighth in the league in the 2020/21 season, scoring only 17 goals in 20 matches and conceding 23.

However, the new season presents Bandovic's men with a new occasion to relive their former glory. In preparation for the eighth season of the league, the southern outfit has roped in a fresh set of experienced players from the transfer market.

With a new coach and a slew of new faces, we take a look at the SWOT Analysis of ISL's two-time champions for this season.

ISL 2021-22 SWOT Analysis: Chennaiyin FC

Strengths

Chennaiyin FC has a good blend of experienced and exciting talent, both foreign and Indian, for the 2021-22 ISL season. The midfield wizardry of captain Rafael Crivellaro and vice-captain Anirudh Thapa has proven to be an vital aspect of Chennaiyin's strength. The former seemed invincible at times, unleashing lethal runs and redesigning the attack, most notably in the 2019 season under Owen Coyle.

The signings of Indian defenders Deepak Devrani, Salom Ranjan and Narayan Das have bolstered the defensive lineup. Overall, Chennaiyin's lineup has a lot of promise and could turn out to be one of the most well-balanced outfits ahead of the new ISL season.

In addition to that, Bozidar's style of play is one of the best things on which Chennaiyin's strengths could rely.

Weaknesses

Last season, Chennaiyin FC finished 8th in the ISL table standings, scoring only 17 goals, the least in the league and conceding 23. Despite having a solid squad, Chennayin FC's defensive frailties have long been a source of concern.

Whilst Chenaniyin's backline appears frail with only one foreign defender Slavko Damjanovi, Indian defenders will bear the brunt of the pressure. Similarly, Reagan, Jerry, and Narayanan Das were seen to be out of form, posing a serious issue in the backline.

Opportunities

Chennaiyin's gaffer Bozidar Bandovic has a variety of options in the attack and will rejig the roster to make more deliberate transitions during the game. Mirlan Murzaev, Lukasz Gikiewicz, and Jobby Justin are among the new strikers who would provide enviable strength in attack.

Bozidar's midfield trio of Crivellaro, Vladimir Koman, and Ariel Borysiuk provides a great muscle to the Blues in the middle thirds. Furthermore, the ball-winning abilities of Anirudh Thapa and Edwin Vanspaul will surely be crucial to everything Chennaiyin FC hopes to achieve this season.

Chennaiyin FC will look to rekindle their mojo & get back to winning ways this season.

Ninthoi Mettei, a winger who featured in 24 games for NorthEast United, has also been signed by Chennaiyin in this edition of ISL. Ninthoi's presence will add good strength to the flanks alongside Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Threats

Teams like ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC pose a significant threat to Chennaiyin FC, given their intense attacking style of play. Chennaiyin FC were the league's weakest offensive unit last season in the ISL. It's high time they don't repeat the same blunders in the final third this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy