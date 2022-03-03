ISL 2021-22 - Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Who will win today's match?

Chennaiyin FC will play host to ATK Mohun Bagan in the 105th match of this season's Indian Super League (ISL). The two teams will clash at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, with the Kolkata side eyeing a place in the semi-finals, for a second year in-a-row. The previous meeting between the two ended in a 1-1 draw with Vladimir Koman and Liston Colaco getting on the scoresheet.

Chennaiyin FC has nothing to play for in this competition except to try and salvage some positives from this match. Having lost four of their last five games, the Marina Machans are currently 8th on the league table. Striker Nerijus Valskis has been missing up front and that has affected the team negatively.

Meanwhile, the Mariners beat Bengaluru FC in their last outing, ending the latter's chances in the tournament. The Kolkata side's defensive performances have been praiseworthy.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

The Marina Machans and the Mariners have clashed thrice, with the latter edging past on one occasion. The other two meetings have ended as draws.

Matches played: 3

Chennaiyin FC wins: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 1

Draws: 2

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Team News

Chennaiyin FC: The Marina Machans have no injury concerns ahead of this match.

ATK Mohun Bagan: The Mariners are likely to miss the services of Hugo Boumous, who is sidelined with an injury.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

The tie tilts heavily towards the Mariners given their run of form.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 0-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

Edited by Steffi