Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in Match no. 38 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

Chennaiyin FC have found their feet in the current edition of the ISL. Bozidar Bandovic's methodology has enabled the Marina Machans to find a system that suits them. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC will come into this game high on confidence after their 3-0 thrashing of Mumbai City FC in their previous outing.

A victory for Chennaiyin FC will leapfrog them into second position in the table, while a win for the Yellow Tuskers would propel them into the top 4.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 16 previous occasions. Chennaiyin FC have come away with all three points six times while Kerala Blasters FC have managed to do so thrice. The remaining seven outings have ended with both teams sharing the spoils.

Matches played: 16

Chennaiyin FC wins: 6

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 3

Draws: 7

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC

Head coach Bozidar Bandovic will yet again miss the services of Rafael Crivellaro, who is yet to feature for Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing edition of the ISL.

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters will miss the services of Rahul KP and Albino Gomes against Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels - Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

Bozidar Bandovic and Ivan Vukomanovic are familiar with each other's coaching styles. Despite the Yellow Tuskers upsetting Mumbai City FC in their previous game, Chennaiyin FC are expected to get the job done against the Blasters.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters FC

Edited by Prem Deshpande