Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with reigning champions Mumbai City FC on Sunday at PJN Stadium in Fatorda in a crucial Hero Indian Super League match.
The Marina Machans are currently placed seventh on the table with 19 points from 14 games. A win against Mumbai City will undoubtedly give them a fillip heading into the business end of the tournament.
Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are on their joint longest winless streak in the ISL, having failed to win any of their last seven games. With 19 points from 13 games, the Islanders sit sixth in the league table, with five wins, four draws, and five losses.
The game is critical for both teams because a victory keeps their playoff hopes alive. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can overcome previous setbacks and get back to winning ways.
Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head
The Marina Machans have squared off against Mumbai City FC 15 times. Both teams have an identical six wins against each other. Their remaining three meetings have ended in draws.
In their earlier showdown this season at the same venue, Mumbai City FC eked out a close 1-0 win.
Matches played: 15
Chennaiyin FC wins: 6
Mumbai City FC wins: 6
Draws: 3
Top scorers in the current season
CFC - Vladimir Koman (Three goals from nine matches)
MCFC - Igor Angulo (Eight goals in 10 matches)
Clean sheets in the current season
CFC - Vishal Kaith (Two clean sheets in eight matches)
MCFC - Mohammad Nawaz (Two clean sheets in 11 matches)
More stats and numbers you need to know
Most Saves: Vishal Kaith - 20 (CFC), Mohammad Navaw - 24 (MCFC)
Most Passes: Vladimir Koman - 676 (CFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 919 (MCFC)
Most Interceptions: Anirudh Thapa - 26 (CFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 28 (MCFC)
Most Tackles: Ahmed Jahouh - 83 , Anirudh Thapa - 50 (CFC), Reagan Singh - 42 (CFC).
