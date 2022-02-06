×
Create
Notifications

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC players train ahead of their ISL game against Mumbai City FC (Pic credits: Chennaiyin FC Media)
Chennaiyin FC players train ahead of their ISL game against Mumbai City FC (Pic credits: Chennaiyin FC Media)
Baraneetharan K
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 06, 2022 05:10 PM IST
Preview

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with reigning champions Mumbai City FC on Sunday at PJN Stadium in Fatorda in a crucial Hero Indian Super League match.

The Marina Machans are currently placed seventh on the table with 19 points from 14 games. A win against Mumbai City will undoubtedly give them a fillip heading into the business end of the tournament.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are on their joint longest winless streak in the ISL, having failed to win any of their last seven games. With 19 points from 13 games, the Islanders sit sixth in the league table, with five wins, four draws, and five losses.

3️⃣ goals, 1️⃣ @NipponIndia Goal of the Month for January 👊🏻Pick yours now 👉🏻 chennaiyinfc.com/goal-of-the-mo…#AllInForChennaiyin #அதிரடிஆட்டம் https://t.co/dJkcXWY5sd

The game is critical for both teams because a victory keeps their playoff hopes alive. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can overcome previous setbacks and get back to winning ways.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

The Marina Machans have squared off against Mumbai City FC 15 times. Both teams have an identical six wins against each other. Their remaining three meetings have ended in draws.

In their earlier showdown this season at the same venue, Mumbai City FC eked out a close 1-0 win.

A @RahulBheke winner gave @MumbaiCityFC the victory over @ChennaiyinFC, last time around. Take a look at some of the best moments from their previous encounter in the #HeroISL! ⚔️ #CFCMCFC #LetsFootball https://t.co/PCj0ddg4XP

Matches played: 15

Chennaiyin FC wins: 6

Mumbai City FC wins: 6

Draws: 3

Top scorers in the current season

CFC - Vladimir Koman (Three goals from nine matches)

MCFC - Igor Angulo (Eight goals in 10 matches)

Click here for yesterday's ISL match results.

Clean sheets in the current season

CFC - Vishal Kaith (Two clean sheets in eight matches)

MCFC - Mohammad Nawaz (Two clean sheets in 11 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

𝕀𝕘𝕠𝕣 𝔸𝕟𝕘𝕦𝕝𝕠, naam toh suna hoga? 😏 The Spaniard is the highest scorer at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda this season with 6⃣ goals 💪🏻Will he be the 🔑 to Islanders’ win tonight? 👀🎨: IG/amithndd #CFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/VEa9xEhc3O

Most Saves: Vishal Kaith - 20 (CFC), Mohammad Navaw - 24 (MCFC)

Most Passes: Vladimir Koman - 676 (CFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 919 (MCFC)

Most Interceptions: Anirudh Thapa - 26 (CFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 28 (MCFC)

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Most Tackles: Ahmed Jahouh - 83 , Anirudh Thapa - 50 (CFC), Reagan Singh - 42 (CFC).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win tonight's match?

Mumbai City FC

Chennaiyin FC

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी