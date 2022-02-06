×
Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC have had a series of disappointments they will want to go beyond in their next encounter (Image Courtesy: ISL)
Soumyadwip Dey
ANALYST
Modified Feb 06, 2022 08:02 AM IST
Preview

Chennaiyin FC will host Mumbai City FC in match No. 83 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The Islanders got the better of Marina Machans when the two sides last met. Mumbai edged past Chennai courtesy of a goal from defender Rahul Bheke.

Bozidar Bandovic's side have been inconsistent defensively in recent matches. They were praised for their defense early on in the campaign.

The Islanders have had their share of problems as well. They have not played to their full potential since the defeat to Kerala Blasters FC. Des Buckingham has been provided with a few new signings to help the team get back on track.

This will be the first time Lallianzuala Chhangte faces his former team in the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other on 15 occasions. Both teams have equal number of wins against each other. Three of their meetings have ended in draws.

Matches played: 15

Chennaiyin FC wins: 6

Mumbai City FC wins: 6

Draws: 3

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

This is a fixture that is hard to predict. The Marina Machans have a defensive unit that can spoil anybody's party if they perform well. Meanwhile, the Islanders want to get back to winning ways after dropping out of the top four.

Also Read

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
