FC Goa 1-0 Chennaiyin FC - 4 things we learned

In a thrilling contest between two popular sides, FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in the match no 54 of the Hero ISL 2021-22 season. Jorge Ortiz scored a stunning long-range strike to settle a tight contest as the Gaurs revived their playoff hopes.

The Gaurs finally rallied from a poor patch, courtesy of Ortiz's late long-range goal. With this win, both teams concluded their first half of the season, having played 10 games each.

Despite the Gaurs' barrage on Chennaiyin with many goal attempts, the game appeared to be heading to a draw. Over the two halves, FC Goa enjoyed a lion's share of possession, also creating as many chances.

Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Debijit Majumder kept most of the Goan attackers at bay. However, Ortiz's long-range goal in the game in the 80th minute allowed FC Goa to earn all three points.

FC Goa climbed up to seventh place in the points table as a consequence of this victory. Anwar Ali was voted Match Hero for his exemplary defensive performance. On that topic, here are the four main talking points from the match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC.

Debut Delight for Anwar Ali

Defender Anwar Ali made a spectacular debut against an in-form Chennaiyin FC side. Throughout the game, he was simply sublime, posing serious threats to Chennaiyin's strikers.

Anwar Ali stood well for India's U-17 team at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. However, the young defender has had a difficult road since then due to injury worries.

On his debut for FC Goa, he was rightfully named 'Hero of the Match' for keeping the likes of Nerijus Valskis and Mirlan Murzaev at bay. The Goan wingback propelled himself in progressive positions as well which denied the opposition to find empty pockets down the yards.

He too had a chance on a set-piece to put his side in front but his header was blocked in the 35th minute. Nevertheless, his drool-worthy defensive play on the left flank has been outstanding. A similar performance on the right from Ali bodes well for FC Goa's resurgence.

A Deserving win for FC Goa

Edu Bedia of FC Goa floats in a ball to team mate Jorge Ortiz but the CFC defense was strong during the first half of the match

FC Goa side perpetuated a prolonged period of possession in and around Chennaiyin FC's box. The Spanish duo of Ortiz Mendoza & Alberto Noguera kept on winning the duels and foisting stout threats to the Chennaiyin's defenders. They provided key passes to their strikers in the final thirds.

Following a sloppy start, FC Goa quickly straightened themselves out at the front and began dictating the tempo as the game progressed. Jorge Ortiz won the long ball from Noguera and made a rapid run into the box. However, as soon as he struck Chennaiyin's custodian cleared it out, causing a swift reaction.

Ortiz squandered a golden opportunity to put the Gaurs ahead. He fired into the side netting after latching onto a loose ball after Majumder had spilt a Glan Martins shot into his path.

In the 82nd minute, Jorge Ortiz came out with a stunning goal to take the lead and Debjit Majumder had no answers that time. All he could do was watch the ball go over him and into the back of the net. It was a sublime strike and FC Goa truly deserved the breakthrough.

Chennaiyin FC lacking creativity in final third

Chennaiyin's custodian Debijit was the only brightest aspect for his side today.

Bozidar Bandovic's men lacked the final ball on multiple occasions, despite having some exceptional players in midfield and also in attack. Chennaiyin FC missed Lallianzuala Changte on the flanks today and he was introduced late into the game. However, he couldn't do much during the game.

Chennaiyin FC suffered an injury blow as Vladimir Koman had to be substituted in the 56th minute due to an injury.

The Chennaiyin FC attackers nerfed a bit when it came to the final third of the Hero ISL 2021-22 season. It was just another poor day for the southern champions as Chennaiyin FC strikers were guilty of wasting some brilliant opportunities.

Jorge Ortiz a perfect number 9 for the Gaurs

FCG's Jorge Ortiz celebrates with team mate Aiban Dohling after scoring a goal against CFC

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. With Jorge Ortiz Mendoza leading the attack, the Goan side looked dominant for the majority of the game, creating the best chances in the final third.

Just as it appeared that Chennaiyin FC might be ready to thwart the Gaurs, Ortiz scored the winner eight minutes from time.

His solitary goal versus Chennaiyin FC was his third of the season, and he has also contributed three assists thus far. The Goan fans will be hopeful that this goal will help Ortiz recapture his form and help FC Goa ultimately crack the top four.

Edited by Aditya Singh