FC Goa 1 vs 1 Hyderabad FC- 4 things we learned

FC Goa played their sixth game of the ISL 2021-22 season against Hyderabad FC at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa today. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was an important game for both sides. FC Goa needed the win to get their season back on track. Meanwhile Hyderabad FC wanted the win to stay within reach of league toppers Mumbai City FC.

The match started in a cagey manner, with both teams unwilling to give the other much space in midfield. As a result, the first half saw a lot of fouls being committed and a lot of yellow cards shown.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0

The second half saw both teams take a more attacking approach. Finally, Joel Chianese broke the deadlock in the 54th minute for Hyderabad FC. Chianese scored with a brilliant header from a perfect Nikhil Poojari cross.

Airam Cabrera scored FC Goa's equalizer in the 62nd minute by slotting the ball into an open net from a Devendra shot that rebounded off the post.

Laxmikant Kattimani made a superb save to deny FC Goa a winner in the dying moments.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 FC Goa deny Hyderabad FC the freedom to play their natural game

FC Goa didn't allow Hyderabad FC to have much of the ball (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Hyderabad FC is a team that is known to keep possession of the ball and play swift football. Today, however, FC Goa didn't give Hyderabad FC much ball possession, as they controlled 61% of the ball possession.

The lack of possession meant Hyderabad FC were chasing the ball more and playing on the counter, which affected their gameplay. While Hyderabad FC utilized their speed during the counter-attacks, it left them open at the back, which FC Goa used adequately.

#3 FC Goa miss Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz

FC Goa have missed Brandon's service this season (image courtesy: FC Goa social media)

FC Goa have had one of the worst starts to the Indian Super League in their history. They sit in eighth position in the table with just two wins from six games. A significant reason for such a poor start has been injuries, due to which they have been missing some crucial players. For example, they have been missing Brandon Fernandes since the beginning of the season.

His absence has been huge for FC Goa as they haven't been able to replace his presence in midfield. Brandon's absence is one reason why FC Goa haven't played their usual brand of football.

Today, FC Goa missed Jorge Ortiz, who was sent off in the last game.

The way FC Goa played today, Jorge Ortiz could have helped them do better and maybe even helped FC Goa secure the victory.

#2 Devendra Murgaonkar and Airam Cabrera spoil Hyderabad FC party

Devendra kept hassling the Hyderabad FC defense (image courtesy: ISL social media)

Hyderabad FC didn't have the best of starts to the game, but they did get the game's first goal in the second half. Hyderabad FC thought the game's dynamics would change with the goal scored, but that wasn't the case.

Devendra Murgaonkar and Airam Cabrera combined well to spoil Hyderabad FC's party. Airam Cabera scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute. Albert Noguera found Devendra with a brilliant through ball who ran past the Hyderabad FC defense. His shot rebounded off the post and fell to Airam, who slotted the ball into an empty net.

Apart from the goal, both the FC Goa forwards troubled Hyderabad FC's defense throughout the game. Devendra, in particular, made some brilliant moves and provided some good balls to Airam.

#1 Hyderabad FC's wingers and wing backs a treat to watch

The goal that Joel Chianese scored was a result of perfect wing play from Hyderabad FC (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Hyderabad FC have been a treat to watch this season. They have been playing some breathtaking football, and one aspect that has impressed everyone is their wing play. Their wing-backs Ashish Rai and Akash Mishra have been superb this season and have played their roles in defense and attack superbly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Today they had Rohit Danu and Nikhil Poojari supporting the wing-backs in the wings. Both wingers helped their partners in defense and created space down the flanks for the wing-backs to run into. Ashish Rai and Nikhil Poojari's combination created the opening for Nikhil Poojari. He put in a perfect cross for Joel Chianese to score the first goal of the game.

Edited by Aditya Singh