FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Who will win today's ISL match?

FC Goa will host ATK Mohun Bagan in match no. 92 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The previous meeting between these two sides ended in favor of the Mariners. The tie served as a homecoming for Juan Ferrando, who had just joined the Green and Maroon Brigade after stepping down as the head coach of the Gaurs.

Both sides look strong coming into this game. The Gaurs ran riot against Chennaiyin FC last time out, scoring five goals without any response from their opposition. Meanwhile, the Mariners will also look to add to their recent run of form after picking up important wins against Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC.

However, it is the Mariners who look to be in a more advantageous position compared to their opposition given their overall history.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Head-to-Head

The two ISL teams have faced each other on three occasions with the Mariners grabbing wins on two occasions while one encounter ended in a draw. The encounter between these two teams is usually an end-to-end enticing competition.

Matches played: 3

ATK Mohun Bagan FC wins: 2

FC Goa wins: 0

Draws: 1

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Prediction

The Gaurs' head coach Derrick Pereira understands the significance of a win with regards to the position in the table. Meanwhile, Juan Ferrando will look to capitalize on his side's hot form to consolidate their place in the play-offs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: FC Goa 1-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

Edited by Diptanil Roy