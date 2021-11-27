FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC- 4 things we learned

FC Goa had a nightmare in their Indian Super League season-opener against Mumbai City FC, where they lost 3-0. Hence, they looked ahead to their second game in the ISL against Jamshedpur FC to make amends. Little did they know that their hopes were going to hit a dead end.

The Gaurs, in their previous encounter, looked like a shadow of their former self. Offensively, the team were not penetrative enough to cause Mumbai City any problems and defensively, they were not compact.

Jamshedpur FC came into this season looking to knock down everyone possible. Their captain, Peter Hartley, made this notion clear on the eve of their season opener against SC East Bengal in the ISL. They earned a hard-fought point in their 1-1 draw in the season opener. They were majorly dominant, creating more chances as compared to their opponents.

Given the current status of both teams, FC Goa going up against Jamshedpur FC promised to be a treat to football fans. But much to the surprise of the people of Goa, their side put up a very similar performance to their season opener.

FC Goa conceded three goals against the team from the City of Steel. A brace from star striker Nerijus Valskis and another by Jordan Murray was enough to seal the game. New recruit Airam Cabrera pulled one for FC Goa back in the dying moments of the game.

Let's take a look at the four things we learned from this ISL fixture.

#4 Defensive disaster for FC Goa

FC Goa have not availed the services of their signing, Australian centre-back Dylan Fox. But it seems his days back on the field are not far away.

They have already conceded six goals in two matches. Their defense is evidently shaky and needs reinforcing.

To add more prowess to the attacking department, FC Goa have deployed only one foreign player in their defensive unit. Alberto Noguera and Jorge Ortiz provided assistance to Edu Bedia in the middle third and final third.

But the move seems to have cost FC Goa their defensive solidarity.

#3 FC Goa's over-dependency on Edu Bedia

FC Goa @FCGoaOfficial



Edu Bedia denied by the crossbar as we continue to push for our opening goal!



#ForcaGoa #FCGJFC #AmcheGaurs 82’ - Woodwork 😪Edu Bedia denied by the crossbar as we continue to push for our opening goal! #HeroISL | 0-3 82’ - Woodwork 😪Edu Bedia denied by the crossbar as we continue to push for our opening goal! #ForcaGoa #FCGJFC #AmcheGaurs #HeroISL | 0-3

Edu Bedia seems to be everywhere on the pitch for Juan Ferrando's side. Whether it is building-up from the back, progressing the ball through the middle third or creating an opportunity in front of goal.

The match against Jamshedpur provides key evidence to validate this. Ivan Gonzalez and Aiban Dohling failed to progress the ball ahead during their attacking phase. This caused Edu to drop in between the centre-backs and help in the build-up process of FC Goa.

Edu also helped in the creation of opportunities in the final third. He took chances upfront to try and score for the Gaurs. Jamshedpur FC made a smart move of not allowing him too much space throughout the entirety of the game, thus nullifying him.

#2 Jamshedpur FC's defensive excellence

Jamshedpur FC's players were spot on when out of possession against FC Goa. Their midfield line did the dirty work to stop the Gaurs from the ball from progressing forward. This made life easy for their defenders.

Jamshedpur FC captain Peter Hartley led the backline with character and went in for the first and second balls. He effectively prevented FC Goa's attacking players from taking control of the game.

#1 Nerijus Valskis showing mettle

Jamshedpur FC forward Nerijus Valskis had an off day against SC East Bengal but made up for it against FC Goa. Scoring a brace and bagging the Man of the Match award proved his mettle as a brilliant poacher in the ISL.

His off-the-ball work rate was good enough to disrupt FC Goa's build-up on many occasions.

Juan Ferrando and his side have a lot to work on since last season. The first two games of this ISL campaign were evident of the shortcomings of this FC Goa side.

