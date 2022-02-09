Hyderabad FC 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan - 4 things we learned

ATK Mohun Bagan emerged 2-1 victorious in an important match against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. The Mariners look set to march towards the top of the table after earning three points against the league leaders.

Sitting in first position with 26 points from 14 matches before the match, a win would have consolidated the lead for Hyderabad FC. With the in-form Bart Ogbeche leading the attack, head coach Manolo Marquez would have been confident of defeating ATK Mohun Bagan. However, Juan Ferrando's men got the better of their opponents in a match filled with close chances being missed.

The scoreline was still 0-0 when both teams entered the tunnel at half-time. 10 minutes into the second half, quick goals in succession from Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh gave Hyderabad FC a blow. Joel Chianese pulled one back in for the Nizams in the 67th minute but that was not enough to salvage a point for the team.

Let's have a look at the top talking points from the all-important clash between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

ATK Mohun Bagan move closer to the top spot

The Mariners made a remarkable comeback under new head coach Juan Ferrando to rescue their season after an initial hiccup. They are now unbeaten in their last nine matches, fetching 17 points. They sit fourth in the table with a total of 23 points in 13 matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan's next match is against bottom-ranked NorthEast United FC. It gives them a clear opportunity to match Hyderabad FC's points tally with one game in hand. Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC continue to be a threat for them, though.

Head coach Juan Ferrando and his men have reasons to be optimistic about finally winning the ISL League Winners Shield, which evaded them last season.

Manvir Singh gets emotional after ending goal drought

Expectations were high from Manvir Singh after the winger scored six goals in the ISL 2020-21 season for ATK Mohun Bagan in their run to the final. However, Manvir could not live up to them and scored only one goal in 11 matches this season. Undoubtedly, the goal against Hyderabad FC, which put an end to a 10-match goalless run, meant a lot to him.

Manvir took a deft touch to control the ball inside the ball, before dribbling past Laximant Kattimani and sending the ball past two sliding defenders. He appeared to be on the brink of tears after scoring as he fell to his knees to celebrate.

Manvir will hope to continue this form and get his name on the scorecard more often, contributing to the team's title push.

Liston Colaco misses a flurry of goal-scoring chances

Liston Colaco scored his sixth goal of the season against Hyderabad FC when he shot the ball past Kattimani in the 56th minute of the match. However, the young gun had multiple opportunities to score or assist towards the end of the match which were eventually missed.

Colaco missed an easy tap-in after Kiyan Nassiri sent in a cross from outside the box. A few minutes later, he bodied past the goalkeeper to find the goal empty from a tight angle. But instead of squaring the ball to his teammate, the winger shot it over the crossbar.

As the match was about to draw to an end, Colaco got into a strong position again. But he squandered the chance as he hit the ball straight into Kattimani's hands.

Had the scoreline not been in ATK Mohun Bagan's favor, these wasted opportunities could have proved costly for the home side.

Hyderabad FC left ruing missed opportunities

Hyderabad FC had a chance to extend their stay at the top of the table when they faced ATK Mohun Bagan. Luck, though, did not seem to be on their side.

Rohit Danu's powerful strike hit the crossbar and richocheted off it, avoiding the goalline by a few inches. The youngster came close to scoring on two further occasions in the match but failed to score.

With the Nizams losing by a slight margin of one goal, these missed opportunities could have won them the game.

