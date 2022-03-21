Hyderabad FC 1(3) - 1 (1) Kerala Blasters - 4 things we learned

Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blasters FC in the 2021-22 final of the Indian Super League. The Nizams won the match 3-1 in a penalty shootout as scores were level at 1-1 after extra time.

Hyderabad came into the finals after defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in the semifinals while Kerala got the better of ISL shield champions Jamshedpur FC.

The final started on a cagey note with neither team ready to yield. It quickly became a physical tussle with the first yellow card being shown to Sandeep Singh in the fourth minute of the match.

Kerala took control of the game as it progressed but failed to pounce on their chances. Hyderabad resorted to hitting Kerala on the counters.

Alvaro Vasquez hit the crossbar in the 39th minute, while Javier Siverio's header from a free-kick was hit straight at Gill. The scoreboard read 0-0 at halftime.

The second half started with both teams trying to score an early goal. Joao Victor had his shot from distance saved by Gill while Bartholomew Ogbeche missed a good chance in the 55th minute from an Asish Rai pass.

Rahul KP gave Kerala Blasters the lead in the 69th minute courtesy of a strike from outside the box.

Bartholomew Ogbeche hit an accurate free-kick in the 75th minute, which was saved brilliantly by Prabhsukhan Gill. Juanan, despite being closeby, failed to score from the rebound.

Sahil Travora scored a beauty from outside the box in the 88th minute to get the equalizer for the Nizams.

It ended 1-1 after ninety minutes and for the third time in ISL history, the match went into extra time.

Both teams tried hard to score a goal in the first period of extra time but failed to do so. As a result, the scorers remained the same at the end of the first period of extra time.

Hyderabad FC had a good chance at the start of the second period of extra time, but Lescovic made a goal-line clearance from an Ogbeche shot. Neither team scored a goal in the second period of extra time as the game went into a penalty shootout.

Laxmikant Kattimani saved three penalties to secure the victory for the Nizams.

On that note, let's take a look at the four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Laxmikant Kattimani redeemed himself in the penalty shootout

Kattimani saved three penalties to secure the victory for the Nizams (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Laxmikant Kattimani made a horrendous error in the second half to allow Rahul KP to score the game's opening goal. It was a mistake that wasn't expected from Kattimani at such a stage. The shot from Rahul KP was dipping, but it was supposed to be a regular save for any keeper. However, Kattimani fisted it into the back of the net.

He made some regular saves in the remaining moments of the game. However, his true time to redeem himself came in the penalty shootout, where he made three saves to secure the victory for the Nizams.

He saved penalties from Lescovic, Nishu Kumar and Jeakson Singh to secure victory for the Nizams.

It was a zero to hero story for Laxmikant Kattimani.

#3 Prabhsukhan Gill was the hero for the Kerala Blasters this season

Pabhsukhan Gill won the golden glove this season (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Prabhsukhan Gill started the season on the bench for Kerala Blasters as Albino Gomes was the regular first-choice keeper for the Tuskers. Gill got his chance after Albino got injured. The young keeper from Punjab made full use of his opportunity and managed to win the Golden Glove award.

He was in goal for seven of the eight clean sheets Kerala Blasters secured this season.

He made five tremendous saves in the final to deny Hyderabad FC the win. Had he not made those saves, the match wouldn't have gone into a penalty shootout.

#2 Kerala Blasters lose in the penalty shootouts of a final again

Adrian Luna wasn't able to guide his side to victory in the shootout (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters lost to ATK Mohun Bagan in a penalty shootout in the 2016 final of the Indian Super League. Today was a Deja Vu moment for the Tuskers as they lost another penalty shootout in the finals against Hyderabad FC.

Cedric Hengbart missed the penalty in the 2016 final. Lescovic, Nishu Kumar and Jeakson Singh were all guilty of missing from the penalty spot on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters will hope they can bury their ghosts and come back more robust next season.

#1 Hyderabad FC are the new Indian Super League Champions

Joao Victor led from the front to secure the trophy for Hyderabad FC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC are the new champions of India after defeating Kerala Blasters in the penalty shootout of the finals. Hyderabad FC have been playing fantastic football for the last two seasons. They missed the playoffs by a whisker last season, but were the first team to book their spot in the playoffs this time around. Unfortunately, they failed to win the league shield this season due to a late covid scare in the camp, but they overcame that to win the ISL trophy on Sunday.

They had a slow start to the final but made amends in the second half.

Hyderabad FC kept a hold of their nerves to secure victory in the penalty shootout.

