Hyderabad FC 6-1 Odisha FC - Player Ratings

Hyderabad FC routed Odisha FC 6-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The game looked equally poised at half-time with the Nizams just narrowly edging the Juggernauts. But Hyderabad FC came back strong in the second half to cruise past Kiko Ramirez's Odisha FC.

Hyderabad FC started the first half on the front foot as they looked threatening from open play. However, it took a free-kick for the Nizams to pull ahead. In the ninth minute, Edu Garcia darted a low ball into the Odisha FC box. Joao Victor nudged the ball towards the box. The ball ricocheted off a sea of defenders and landed into the Odisha FC net. The goal was adjudged as an own goal by Hector Rodas.

However, Odisha FC equalized in a matter of minutes. Javier Hernandez put a cross into the box. The ball deflected off Juanan's chest into the back of the net.

The Nigerian gunman scored again in the 39th minute and there was no confusion this time. Bartholomew Ogbeche evaded his marker and thumped home an open header from a corner to put Hyderabad FC ahead.

Coming out after the break, Hyderabad FC carried on the with a similar intensity. The Nizams doubled their lead in the 54th minute through Edu Garcia. The former Real Zaragoza midfielder wriggled past the Odisha FC defense and slotted the ball home from just outside the box.

But Hyderabad FC and Ogbeche were far from done. In the 60th minute, Bartholomew Ogbeche snapped up a goal to complete his brace with a neat finish from outside the box.

Javier Siverio the fifth goal for Hyderabad FC and his second in the Indian Super League in the 72nd minute. Late in the game, skipper Joao Victor made it six from the penalty spot.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game:

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (7): When your sides score six goals, it's often possible to skip the performance that the goalkeeper puts in. But Laxmikant Kattimani looked very lively in the first-half. Made a few crucial stops but was largely unchallenged after the break.

Nim Dorjee (6): The former Shillong Lajong defender looked very shaky going forward and lost the ball on multiple occasions.

Chinglensana Singh (6): Had an average outing but was covered well by Juanan.

Juanan (6.5): Juanan scored the own goal in the first half. However, he looked solid in defense and also made crucial progressive passes from the deep.

Akash Mishra (6.5): Far from his best performance of the season. But he showed admirable workrate up and down the pitch.

Hitesh Sharma (7): Complemented Joao Victor well in the midfield. Hitesh kept the ball well and chipped in with crucial defensive output.

Joao Victor (7): The Hyderabad FC skipper was very solid in the park and scored from the penalty spot for the sixth goal.

Nikhil Poojary (7): Cosistently threatened the full-backs on his flank and looked extremely lively throughout.

Edu Garcia (8.5): The Spaniard was the pick of the Hyderabad FC players. Edu Garcia set up Hyderabad FC's second goal and scored the third goal with a solo effort.

Aniket Jadhav (6.5): Aniket Jadhav showed commendable workrate down the flank and snapped up an assist.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (8): There's not much to say about Bartholomew Ogbeche. He scored two goals for Hyderabad FC. A pure centre-forward performance and a brace to cap it off.

Substitutes:

Sahil Tavora (6): Came on to replace Hitesh Sharma. Had a clean and decent time in the middle.

Javier Siverio (7.5): Came on and almost instantly made his impact felt. Scored a goal and won a penalty in his 20 odd minutes on the pitch.

Joel Chianese (6): Joel Chianese didn't have much impact but kept matters simple with his team cruising through.

Rohit Danu (NA): Came on after the game was already won and both sides had stopped playing.

Mark Zothanpuia (NA): Didn't have much time to make an impact.

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh (5): He offered very little resistance to attempts from Hyderabad FC. A poor outing overall.

Lalhrezuala Sailung (5.5): Scored an own goal in the first half. Sailung was largely ineffective at both ends of the pitch.

Gaurav Bora (5): When you concede six goals, there's nothing much to write home about. It was poor performance from Bora in the second half.

Hector Ramirez (5): The former Levante center-back was poor in defensive transitions.

Sahil Panwar (5): Looked very vulnerable and error-prone in the first half. Was outdone by Nikhil Poojary and ended up conceding multiple fouls. Had to be brought off after the break.

Liridon Krasniqi (6): Lacked the cutting edge on the ball. Had to be subbed off after the break as Odisha FC were left chasing the game.

Isaac Chhakchhuak (6): Was decent in the first half offensively. But as Hyderabad FC dominated the game after the game, Isaac was left chasing shadows.

Thoiba Singh (5.5): Edu Garcia was too much a nuisance for him to tackle.

Javier Hernandez (6): Failed to create anything substantial and lost control of the midfield battle.

Nandhakumar Sekar (6): Nandhakumar Sekar looked lively in the first-half but was pinned back by the workrate of Nikhil Poojary down the same flank.

Jonathas Cristian (6): Had a clear cut opportunity in the first half to put Odisha FC ahead but failed to capitalize on it.

Substitutes:

Hendry Antonay (5.5): Was manhandled by Nikhil Poojary throughout the game.

Aridai Suarez (5.5): Largely ineffective throughout the game and gave away the ball on multiple occasions.

Victor Mongil (5.5): Replaced Rodas in the center-back position but wasn't able to do any better.

Vinit Rai (5.5): Came on for Thoiba Singh but was largely outplayed in the middle of the park. What a fall from grace for the young Odisha FC skipper.

Isak Vanlalruatfela (5.5): Replaced Javi Hernandez but looked very poor on the ball.

Edited by Aditya Singh