ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC and the art of utilizing full-backs

The Indian Super League (ISL) season is earmarked for its topsy-turvy nature, the only constant being Hyderabad FC and their consistent attacking prowess. Currently, the Nizams sit at the top of the league standings with 26 points from 14 games.

Although his side were comfortably placed on the points table, head coach Marquez didn't refrain from questioning the Hyderabad FC players' lack of character after a draw against Chennaiyin FC earlier in the season. The Spaniard has also made sure to back his players even if the results aren't going their way.

The man comes with the idea of football and Marquez has shown that he isn't going to compromise on the same. And talking about his footballing ideology allows us to kindly segue into a pivotal part of his system -- the full-backs.

How is Hyderabad FC's system different from the conventional usage of full-backs?

The full-backs, namely Asish Rai, marshelling the right flank, and Akash Mishra on the left, have been instrumental with how Hyderabad FC have deployed their elaborate attacking system. In a conventional four-at-the-back system, full-backs are utilized to create extra width and stretch the game. Or better yet, overlap your wingers and pin the opposition half-backs and strangulate them for space.

Sevens Football @sevensftbl Akash Mishra (20) v NorthEast United



➢ 90 Minutes Played

➢ 1 Goal

➢ 2/2 Shots OT

➢ 18/26 Passes

➢ 2 Clearances



However, Manolo Marquez has other plans. An extensive one to be fair. Rather than pushing his two full-backs wide, the Spaniard utilizes them in a more central position, quite like a traditional No. 8 when on the ball.

With both Rai and Mishra playing on their preferred sides, it allows the two full-backs to dart in crosses into the center of the opposition box. And having someone like Bartholomew Ogbeche only aids the end result of their crosses due to his prowess for targets.

The plus side of this system is not only the quality on the crosses form a better spot, it also utilizes the wingers to move out and stretch the game. Wingers, or wide forwards, are often expected to be better on the ball than the full-backs.

Hence, when the likes of Nikhil Poojary and Aniket Jadhav are deployed out wide, naturally, they have more potential to come out of a tight spot and open up the game rather than the full-backs.

However, the advantage of having full-backs who are adept on the ball is two-fold. Not only can they join the midfield with diagonal runs, Rai and Mishra can either get into the box, act as inside forwards, or puzzle their markers and exchange flanks. The more width the wingers create, the more it allows the two Indian half-backs to orchestrate between the defensive lines.

With both full-backs orchestrating down the center, Hyderabad FC is able to keep a narrow and compact defensive line. Centre-backs don't easily get exposed to one-on-one situations and even if they do, Mishra or Rai can easily track back and aid their partners.

A look at Asish Rai and Akash Mishra in action for Hyderabad FC

Before we look at the performance of Asish Rai and Akash Mishra for Hyderabad FC, it's important to quickly present the numbers that the two youngsters have racked up this season. Both full-backs are in the top 20 of the highest assist-getters of the season so far. While Rai has two to his name, Mishra has bagged three.

Hyderabad FC are also highest in the number of crosses (248) attempted this season, with Asish Rai bagging 44 of those and Mishra having 30. In terms of tackling, both full-backs are unsurprisingly at the top two positions. Akash Mishra has amassed 59 tackles over the season while Asish Rai is a close second with 51 so far.

Additionally, the two full-backs are also absolute metronomes on the pitch, which makes Hyderabad FC one of the most lethal teams in transition. The workrate they provide, added to the effort on the ball by the wingers, the opposition have a tough time maintaining shape and marking the runs between the lines.

Akash Mishra on the break for Hyderabad FC.

In the first image, you can see Akash Mishra catching Odisha FC on the break during an ISL encounter. The 20-year-old darts down the flank and creates a one-on-one situation with the opposition full-back. He halts the ball near the box and patiently waits for Joel Chianese's run (marked in blue).

Now the opposition defender is in two minds, and if he goes in for the challenge, Mishra has the opportunity to hold the ball. This allows Aniket Jadhav to go on the overlap. If the defender doesn't challenge, then Mishra can belt in a cross.

Akash Mishra tucking into the No. 8 zone for Hyderabad FC.

Meanwhile, in the above image, Mishra can be seen almost tucking into the No. 8 role. In the first picture, he's already eyeing up the diagonal ball to Chianese (marked in blue yet again). However, the full-back takes an extra touch to set it up perfectly. With his positioning, Mishra has a better chance of threading in a defense-splitting cross than he would've from out wide.

Both of the above instances ended up being goals for Hyderabad FC.

Asish Rai darting into the opposition half with his inside run.

In the above scenario, Asish Rai (marked in red) is darting into the opposition half, however not down the flank but with a diagonal run right through the middle. Quite similar to what Akash Mishra does on the other flank in multiple instances. The 23-year-old's angular run makes it incredibly difficult to track him down.

The opposition half-back, who is usually designated to navigate the runs from the other full-back, is tracking Nikhil Poojary's run. Meanwhile, the centre-back too cannot rush in to tackle Rai as he would be leaving a big hole for Ogbeche to operate.

This is one isolated incident during a game where the HFC full-backs create confusion for their opponents.

Looking at their sheer workrate, these two have a done a commendable job for over a year now and will hopefully continue their partnership very soon.

Playing as a full-back is not only about hitting the balance between attack and defense but also disrupting the balance of your opposition. Asish Rai and Akash Mishra have been constantly a prime example of the same throughout the season.

Edited by shilpa17.ram