ISL 2021/22 Hyderabad FC Preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Hyderabad FC will kickstart their ISL 2021/22 campaign against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place today, November 23.

The Nizams finished fifth in the standings last season with 29 points, having won six out of their 20 matches. They lost three games, while their remaining 11 matches ended in draws.

The Hyderabad-based franchise missed out on qualifying for the playoffs as they were two points short of FC Goa, who finished fourth in the points table. Another victory in the previous season would have seen them play the semi-finals.

ISL 2021/22: Hyderabad FC Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 23 vs Chennaiyin FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7: 30 pm

November 27 vs Mumbai City FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7: 30 pm

December 2 vs Jamshedpur FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7: 30 pm

December 8 vs Bengaluru FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7: 30 pm

December 13 vs NorthEast United FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7: 30 pm

December 18 vs FC Goa at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 9:30 pm

December 23 vs SC East Bengal at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7: 30 pm

December 28 vs Odisha FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7: 30 pm

January 5 vs ATK Mohun Bagan at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7: 30 pm

January 9 vs Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7: 30 pm

Where to watch Hyderabad FC's matches?

Fans can watch the Nizams in action on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.

Hyderabad FC squad for ISL 2021/22

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh

Attackers: Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva

Hyderabad FC Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021-22

Laxmikant Kattimani, Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Souvik Chakrabarti, João Victor, Edu García, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche & Aniket Jadhav.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee