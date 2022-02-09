Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Players Ratings

Hyderabad FC locked horns with ATK Mohun Bagan at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

ATK Mohun Bagan started the match strongly and looked like a side with more intensity. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, were on the back foot during the initial period. However, the Mariners were struck with a blow early in the game. Playmaker Hugo Boumous felt a niggle in his groin and signaled to the ATK Mohun Bagan bench to take him off. Minutes later, Carl McHugh was down on the ground after he felt discomfort in his hamstring and had to be substituted. Kiyan Nassiri and Joni Kauko were introduced into the game as replacements for the injured players.

The Green and Maroon Brigade started the second half in the same way they did in the first half. Liston Colaco scored the first goal of the game which the Hyderabad FC bench felt was offside. The player looked offside but the replays stated differently. Soon after, Manvir Singh added a second and the Mariners were on a high after that. However, Hyderabad FC managed to score after Joao Victor's shot was not dealt properly by Amrinder Singh and the rebound fell in front of Joel Chianese. The Mariners had two more opportunities to put the game to bed but a lapse in concentration on Liston Colaco's kept the scoreline stagnant. The game ended 2-1 in favor of Juan Ferrando's side, meaning they are now 4th in table with 23 points.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from this exciting encounter.

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (5.5): Kattimani had a poor day at the office. Although he made a few decent saves in the initial stages of the game, the Hyderabad FC custodian was nowhere near his best against the Mariners.

Asish Rai (6): Asish Rai worked hard and went ahead in attack with the idea of stretching the ATK Mohun Bagan defense. However, the Hyderabad FC right wing-back had problems dealing with Liston Colaco's pace.

Chinglensana Singh (6): Sana had a decent game.The Hyderabad FC centre-back supported Asish Rai when the full-back had problems dealing with Liston. However, he looked out of place on a lot of occasions.

Juanan (5.5): Juanan had a poor game by his standards.

Akash Mishra (6): Akash Mishra had a decent game but he too was tormented by Manvir Singh's trickery.

Sauvik Chakrabarti (5.5): Sauvik was unable to make the impact he usually does. The Hyderabad FC midfielder looked absent on most occasions.

Joao Victor (6): Joao played a good game and made his presence felt in midfield. His shot in the second half led to Hyderabad FC's goal.

Nikhil Poojary (5.5): Nikhil was unable to make any impact and had to be taken at half-time.

Aniket Jadhav (5.5): Aniket could not threaten Prabir Das with his tricks and was outpaced by the full-back on most occasions.

Joel Chianese (6): Joel had a good game. He dropped in between the midfielders to create numerical superiority and helped progress the ball into the final third.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (5.5): He was considered a major threat ahead of the game. But Ogbeche could not cause the slightest of problems to the ATK Mohun Bagan defense.

Substitutes

Yasir Mohammad (6): Yasir had a decent game. He was unable to pull out any special tricks to cause his opponents any problems.

Edu Garcia (5.5): Edu Garcia was not able to create any chances for himself or his teammates and was mostly quiet.

Sahil Tavora (6): Sahil Tavora had a good game. The midfielder did not make any special contribution to the game.

Rohit Danu (6.5): Rohit was excellent since the minute he took to the field. The young player had almost scored for his side if not for the crossbar.

Javier Siverio(5.5): Javier was average against ATK Mohun Bagan.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (6.5): Amrinder was a wall in goal for the Mariners. Aside from the mishap in the second half that led to the goal, ATK Mohun Bagan's goalie was spot on.

Prabir Das (7): It is surprising to know that Prabir Das did not make the starting 11 on previous occasions. His pace has helped Juan Ferrando in more ways than one.

Pritam Kotal (7): The Mariners' skipper had a great game keeping Bartholomew Ogbeche quiet during the entirety of the game.

Tiri (6.5): Tiri stepped up really well for Juan Ferrando's side. The Spaniard distributed the ball very well and was quick to mitigate any defensive errors made by teammates.

Subhasish Bose (6): Subhasish had a decent game. He made no significant impact on the game.

Lenny Rodrigues (7): Lenny served the purpose of the game very well. He screened the defense and supported the team during transitions.

Carl McHugh (N/A): Spent very little time on the field. Was taken off injured.

Manvir Singh (7.5): Manvir's pace caused Akash Mishra to lose the plot. The winger, along with Prabir Das, dominated the right flank.

Hugo Boumous (N/A): Spent very little time on the field. Was taken off injured.

Liston Colaco (7.5): Liston's game is improving with every passing match. His shooting, dribbling and sudden outburst of pace is a nightmare for defenders.

David Williams (6): David functioned well as a False 9 for the Mariners.

Substitutes

Joni Kauko (6.5): Joni had a really good game for ATK Mohun Bagan. The Finnish midfielder came on as a replacement and did not let the team feel the void caused by Hugo Boumous's absence.

Kiyan Nassiri (6.5): The young attacking midfielder has a very good sense of space pockets and utilizes his skillset in the best manner possible.

Deepak Tangri (6): Deepak Tangri had a decent game. He was solid defensively for ATK Mohun Bagan.

