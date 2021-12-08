Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Hyderabad FC will take on Bengaluru FC in Match No. 22 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Hyderabad FC have not been a steady side so far in the competition. They have had a variety of results going into the game against the club from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Marco Pezzaiuoli has had his set of disappointments with Bengaluru FC. Despite a positive start against Mumbai City FC in their last outing, the Blues from Bengaluru failed to cope with the fluidity of the Islanders.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head

Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC have met each other on four occasions in the ISL prior to this fixture. Bengaluru FC managed to get one win, while both sides shared points on the other three occasions.

Matches played: 4

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Bengaluru FC wins: 1

Draws: 3

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana (10), Fran Sandaza (4), Halicharan Nazary (4), Joel Chianese (3)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (8), Cleiton Silva (7)

Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani ( 6 clean sheets in 14 matches), Sankar Roy (1 clean sheet in 1 match)

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ( 4 clean sheets in 19 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC) - 26, Sankar Roy (Hyderabad FC) - 3, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 58, Lalthuammawia Ralte (Bengaluru FC) - 3

Most passes: Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 827, Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC) - 782

Most interceptions: Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) -55, Harmanjot Khabra (Bengaluru FC) - 31

Most tackles: Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 80, Suresh Wangjam (Bengaluru FC) - 68

Most touches: Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 1250, Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC) - 970

