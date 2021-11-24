ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 4 things we learned

Hyderabad FC were defeated by Chennaiyin FC 1-0 today in the Hero ISL 2021-22.

Hyderabad FC are a side that won the hearts of many on the Indian football circuit with their performance in the Indian Super League. They impressed everyone despite failing to qualify for the play-offs. The Nizams from Hyderabad were pitted against Chennaiyin FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Nizams, having retained most of their players, recruited a few that would bolster their side's chances in the ISL. Outgoing Arindane Santana was replaced by Bartholomew Ogbeche, who starred in the Islanders' title-winning squad. Edu Garcia was lured in from ATK Mohun Bagan to bolster the creative aspect in midfield. Juanan Gonzalez, the former Bengaluru FC defender, was brought in to fill the shoes in Odei Onaindia.

Chennaiyin FC had a poor run of form in the Indian Super League. They were convinced that a new philosopher was required to pave the way back into the championship race. Bozidar Bandovic was appointed to take charge and make an instant impact in Marina Machan's dressing room.

The match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC started with the Nizams showing more intent and desire to win. Meanwhile the latter chose to sit back and soak in the pressure. Chennaiyin FC intended to hit them on the break.

Unfortunately for the Nizams, a penalty kick deep in the second half was their reason for disappointment. Vladimir Koman converted a spot-kick for the Marina Machans and that was it. Hyderabad FC could not find leaks in their opposition's defense to help settle the score.

Let's take a look at the four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Bozidar Bandovic is a man of his word

Since taking charge of Chennaiyin FC, head coach Bozidar Bandovic has made his intentions clear. His philosophy in football is result-oriented and he would focus primarily on that. Anything necessary to achieve this goal will be a part of his matchday plans.

#3 Bartholomew Ogbeche still to find his feet this season

Bartholomew Ogbeche started for Hyderabad FC in the game and looked like a shadow of his former self. Nothing clicked for the forward, be it his positioning off the ball or his ability to score. He missed out on three vital occasions that could have ended the story on a different note for both him and his team.

He was replaced by Joel Chianese later in the second half by Javier Siverio. Going forward, such chances usually turn into nightmares when teams miss out on a position in the table.

#2 Chennaiyin FC's defensive compactness

Chennaiyin FC players celebrating their goal (Image Courtesy: Chennaiyin FC Media)

Chennaiyin FC was compact centrally, which resisted Hyderabad FC to hurt them. They intended on pressing the wingers and wingbacks from crossing the ball into the box.

Chhangte and Murzaev were deployed to attack the space left behind by Hyderabad FC's wingbacks. Chennaiyin FC was setup in a 1-4-2-3-1 but looked like a 1-4-4-2 defensively.

#1 No Plan B for Hyderabad FC

One thing looked certain for the Hyderabad FC gaffer. No visible plan B was put into effect after his side's attempts were nullified by Chennaiyin FC.

The Nizams, although turned to other players in the second half, stuck to doing the same over and over again. Despite failing to hurt their opposition effectively, Manolo Marquez did not deploy a different wave of ideas to counter Bozidar Bandovic.

For Manolo Marquez and Hyderabad FC, the loss revealed some shortcomings. These can be dealt with immediately as they progress into the season.

As for Bandovic's men, they can breathe out with relief after clearing the first litmus test.

Edited by Aditya Singh