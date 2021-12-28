Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Hyderabad FC will go up against Odisha FC in Match no. 43 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Nizams are required to win this fixture to consolidate their position in the top four of the league table. Manolo Marquez's side have only been able to manage two consecutive draws against FC Goa and SC East Bengal in their last two games.

For Odisha FC, a win against Hyderabad will ensure a place in the top four of the table.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC have met each other on four occasions prior to this fixture. Hyderabad FC have managed to win only once while Odisha FC have won on two occasions. Only one fixture ended with both sides sharing the spoils.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Hyderabad FC: The Nizams will miss the services of right-back Asish Rai.

Odisha FC: Odisha FC have no injury concerns going into this match.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC live telecast and streaming

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Hyderabad FC vs SC Odisha FC Prediction

Hyderabad FC will be looking to get back to winning ways after two back-to-back draws. A win would strengthen their position in the top 4 and help the Nizams get back on track.

Given how important this clash is for the Nizams, Hyderabad FC have an edge over their opponents Odisha FC. They have a been a much more lethal group, especially with their wing-play, and so we expect them to come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 3-1 Odisha FC

Edited by Prem Deshpande