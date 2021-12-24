ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa?

Odisha FC will lock horns with FC Goa in Match No. 40 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday, December 24.

Odisha FC made a great start to their season which has quickly turned into a nightmare after the Juggernauts lost two matches in a row against Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile, their opponents FC Goa have been able to climb out of the pit they were in at the start of the season.

The Juggernauts started their ISL campaign with a win against Bengaluru FC followed by another against SC East Bengal. A surprise loss against Kerala Blasters FC broke their winning run.

Odisha FC won against a dominant NorthEast United FC in the fourth game of the season, which was followed by two back-to-back defeats.

FC Goa made a poor start to their ISL campaign, losing the first three fixtures. Then they won against SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC, which was followed by a hard-fought draw against Hyderabad FC. FC Goa have appointed Derrick Perriera as head coach following Juan Ferrando's departure.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa Head-to-head

FC Goa have won all their outings against Odisha FC in the ISL. The Gaurs have had a double-in against the Juggernauts in the last two ISL seasons.

When does the ISL match between Odisha FC and FC Goa kick off?

Date: December 24, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa

Where to watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Odisha FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

