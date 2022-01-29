Jamshedpur FC 1 - 0 FC Goa - 4 things we learned

Jamshedpur FC defeated FC Goa 1-0 in match number 74 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season on Friday.

It was a game between third-placed Jamshedpur FC and ninth-placed FC Goa. Jamshedpur needed the win to stay within reach of league leaders Hyderabad FC. Meanwhile, the Gaurs needed the win to move up in the points table.

The game started with both teams trying to get an early goal which saw some good end-to-end action.

The Gaurs had more of the ball in the first half and created some good chances but failed to utilize them. The Red Miners had a few chances, too, but weren't successful in converting them.

The second half started on a similar note to the first half. Jamshedpur FC took the lead early in the second half through a Daniel Chima Chukwu strike in the 49th minute. However, the goal had an element of doubt in it, as Chima was in an offside position when the ball was played.

The Gaurs tried hard to get an equalizer and hit the post multiple times and squandered some excellent chances.

With victory today, The Red Miners moved into second spot in the league table, one point behind Hyderabad FC.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Referee decisions continue to hamper the league

The goal Chima scored today was offside (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Daniel Chima scored the winner for Jamshedpur FC in the 49th minute. The goal shouldn't have stood as Daniel Chima was offside when the ball was played to him by Laldinliana Renthlei.

The incident happened right in front of the linesman. The move should have been flagged as offside, but the linesman failed to do so.

This mistake decided the result of today's game and also could have a massive impact on FC Goa's campaign.

It is high time the organizers take a call on the standard of referees in the league.

#3 Naveen Kumar's performance hurt FC Goa

Naveen had a poor game today (Image courtesy: FC Goa social media)

Goalkeeping has been one of FC Goa's strong points this season as Dheeraj's performances have been superb so far.

Today the Gaurs started with Naveen Kumar in place of Dheeraj but he looked shaky under the post.

During the goal that FC Goa conceded, he was poor. The shot was hit directly at Naveen, but his poor handling helped the ball into the net instead of keeping it away.

Apart from the incident mentioned above, Naveen looked shaky whenever the ball came towards him and his passes were also below par.

#2 FC Goa and their love for the goalpost

Anwar Ali hit the goalpost in the second half (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

FC Goa hit the post thrice today during the game. They hit the bar once in the first half and then went on to hit the bar twice in the second half.

The first time the Gaurs hit the bar from an Ivan Gonzalez shot in the 28th minute. FC Goa hit the post for the second time today courtesy of an Anwar Ali toe-poke from an Edu Bedia free-kick in the 63rd minute.

Airam Cabrera was guilty of hitting the post for the third time from a Makhan Chhote cross in the 81st minute.

These misses hampered FC Goa's chances today.

#1 Jamshedpur FC's smart football giving results

Jamshedpur FC had a good game (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Jamshedpur FC have had their best season so far in the history of the Indian Super League. They moved into second spot in the league table with the win today.

What has caught the eye this season has been Jamshedpur FC's smart football throughout the season. A lot of this has to be attributed due to coach Owen Coyle's tactics.

The USP of Owen Coyle's tactics has been his ability to change the style of play depending on the occasion.

Today the Red Miners took a counter-attacking approach, and it worked. Another thing that has worked for Jamshedpur FC has been their high conversion rate in front of goal. They had just one shot on target, and they managed to score with that shot. TP Rehenesh's performance has also been superb this season.

The way Jamshedpur FC have been playing, they will be serious contenders for the title this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh