ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings

Jamshedpur FC will commence their ISL 2021-22 campaign against SC East Bengal. at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday (November 21).

The Red Miners finished sixth last season with 27 points from seven wins and six drawn encounters.

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Schedule for First 10 matches & Match Timings (all times in IST)

November 21: vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

November 26: vs FC Goa at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 2: vs Hyderabad FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 6: vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 9: vs Mumbai City FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 14: vs Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 20: vs Bengaluru FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 26: vs Kerala Blasters at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

January 2: vs Chennaiyin FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

January 6 vs NorthEast United FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

Where to watch Jamshedpur FC's matches?

Fans can watch the Red Miners in action on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.

Jamshedpur FC squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami

Defenders: PC Aldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika.

Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh, Gorachand Mandi

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021-22

Rehenesh TP, Narender Gahlot, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary, Len Doungel

Edited by Sanjay Rajan