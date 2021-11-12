ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC SWOT Analysis

Jamshedpur FC have always been that side in the ISL which have all the ingredients to put up a performance good enough to finish in the top four but have always blown it up in the final round of matches.

Owen Coyle will have a second opportunity with the Red Miners to take them to the ISL play-offs in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich franchise tournament. Jamshedpur FC have added some much-needed firepower to the attack and have also recruited some decent new defenders.

Strengths

Jamshedpur FC look like one of the most balanced sides for the upcoming season of the ISL. The Red Miners have a very reliable and experienced set of defenders in Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Narender Gahlot and Anas Edathodika, among others. Jamshedpur are expected to be a well-oiled defensive unit given their pre-season results so far.

The Red Miners also have a stable and balanced midfield line-up. The likes of Boris Singh, Alexandre Lima, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman and Seimenlen Doungel are all seasoned ISL players who operated alongside each other in the previous season and are on the same wavelength.

Jamshedpur FC also have a strong forward line-up. The likes of Jordan Murray, Greg Stewart and Ishan Pandita join Nerijus Valskis and Aniket Jadhav up front. The Red Miners have amazing squad depth in all three departments with the right balance making them a likely candidate for a top four finish by the end of the season.

Weaknesses

Despite a seasoned midfield line-up, Jamshedpur FC might struggle in creative spaces. All the mentioned midfielders like to play with quick passes and are not players who like to take up upon themselves to create opportunities. Owen Coyle's men struggled to create enough scoring chances the previous season and the same might ensue all over again.

Opportunities

Jamshedpur FC's ISL 2020-21 campaign were riddled with injuries all across the squad. The team never managed to recover from numerous unavailabilities and eventually missed out on the play-off spot. If the Red Miners do manage to evade season-long injuries, it is more than likely that Owen Coyle's men will be around the play-off spot.

Ishan Pandita will be crucial for Jamshedpur FC.

Threats

As Jamshedpur FC have been playing a very attacking style of football, the only threat which looms is early player fatigue. Prolonged pressing up the pitch can make playing against defensive sides like ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC very challenging.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee