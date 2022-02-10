Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in match no. 87 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the sides ended in a draw. Greg Stewart gave the Red Miners the lead in the match with a beautiful free-kick that was difficult for Prabhsukhan Gill to get to.

Sahal Abdul Samad equalized for the Yellow Tuskers. The game finished on level terms with both sides failing to make a breakthrough.

The Red Miners are currently outside the top four after their three-match winning run came to an end against Bengaluru FC. The Tuskers made a comeback in their last match, winning 2-1 against NorthEast United after their loss against the Blues.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off against each other on nine occasions. The Red Miners have won two of those encounters while the Yellow Tuskers have won just one. The two teams have shared points on six occasions.

Matches played: 9

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 1

Draws: 6

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8), Stephen Eze (4)

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (7), Gary Hooper (5)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh T.P. (8 clean sheets in 19 matches).

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (3 clean sheets in 20 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC) - 54, Pawan Kumar (Jamshedpur FC) - 5, Albino Gomes (Kerala Blasters FC) - 58

Most passes: Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) - 785, Alexandre Lima (Jamshedpur FC) - 646, Vicente Gomez (Kerala Blasters FC) - 934

Most interceptions: Stephen Eze (Jamshedpur FC) - 60, Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters) - 26.

Also Read Article Continues below

Most tackles: Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) -111, Rahul KP (Kerala Blasters FC) - 86

Edited by Arjun Panchadar