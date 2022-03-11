Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC will square off against each other in the first leg of their semi-final clash in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The two sides will face off tonight, March 11, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The Men of Steel have remained unbeaten against the Yellow Tuskers this season, drawing once and winning the second tie 3-0 during the league stages. Owen Coyle's side have received a huge morale boost after clinching the League Winners Shield by beating ATK Mohun Bagan in their latest fixture.

They will be looking to add one more piece of silverware come the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Ivan Vukomanovic's side have reached the play-offs after six long years and will want to make the most of this opportunity. Kerala finished fourth in the league stages and will look to spring a surprise here.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off on ten occasions, with the Red Miners getting the better of their opponents thrice. The Tuskers have won only once against the Men of Steel while six of their encounters ended all square.

Matches played: 10.

JFC wins: 3.

KBFC wins: 1.

Draws: 6.

Team News

JFC: The Red Miners might miss the services of Boris Singh Thangjam, who had to be taken off early in their previous game. Komal Thatal and Farukh Chaudhary will definitely be absent while Laldinliana Renthlei's participation is also in doubt.

KBFC: The Tuskers may miss the services of full-back Denechandram Meitei.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

This two-legged tie promises to bring fireworks with both sides, ensuring an exciting brand of football. Given their recent record against the Blasters, the Red Miners, who are on a seven-match winning streak, will be marginal favorites to edge the first leg.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters FC.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra