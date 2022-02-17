Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Mumbai City FC for a second time this season. The two sides will meet in match no. 67 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended with the Islanders winning 4-2 despite the Men of Steel putting up a good fight in the second half. The two teams are currently level on points but Owen Coyle's side have an extra game in hand. Des Buckingham's side are currently sitting outside the top four and will want to win this game to earn a place in the play-off berth.

Both sides have made a few signings in the January transfer window to bolster their chances of making it to the play-offs.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off on nine occasions, with the Red Miners winning four of those encounters. The Islanders have won thrice against the Red Miners. Only two matches have ended as draws.

Matches played: 9

Jamshedpur FC wins: 4

Mumbai City FC wins: 3

Draws: 2

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

Both teams have found their rhythm behind them but it will be interesting to witness how Des Buckingham's team plays against a strong defensive side Jamshedpur.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

