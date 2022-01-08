Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Players ratings as the Red Miners snatch a late winner against the Highlanders

Jamshedpur FC beat NorthEast United FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Red Miners started the game slowly but steadily found their way into the match. Ishan Pandita scored a 93rd minute winner for them to secure all three points.

The Highlanders opened the scoring in the game in the fourth minute. But they were unable to cope up defensively and failed to capitalize on yet another opportunity to get something out of the match. Deshorn Brown scored a 91st minute goal to make the score 2-2 but they ended up conceding two minutes later.

On that note, here are the players' ratings from this enticing encounter of the ISL 2021-22 season:

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

Pawan Kumar (6): Jamshedpur FC's custodian had a decent game. Pawan Kumar made a good block in the 85th minute to deny Rochharzela.

Laldinliana Renthlei (6): Laldinliana had a decent game. He was sound defensively.

Eli Sabia (6): His partnership with the Jamshedpur FC skipper Peter Hartley did not match the needs of the game.

Peter Hartley (5.5): The skipper had a comparatively poor game given his usual standards. He mistakes led to a goal on one occasion.

Ricky Lallawmawma (5.5): Ricky was caught out of position on a number of occasions.

Seiminlen Doungel (6): Len was much less impactful than other days. He played a decent game otherwise.

Jitendra Singh (6): Jitendra had a decent game. He controlled the game from the center of midfield for Jamshedpur FC.

Mobashir Rahman (6): He had a decent game. Mobashir is yet to play up to his standards.

Boris Singh (7): Boris Singh was the engine on the left wing for Jamshedpur FC. Hpt Lakra busy all throughout his time on the pitch.

Greg Stewart (7.5): The star striker may not have on the scoresheet but he was responsible for all three goals scored by his colleagues. His assists led to goals scored by Jordan Murray and Ishan Pandita.

Jordan Murray (7.5): Jordan was able to get off the mark against the Highlanders. He has been able to strike a decent partnership with Greg Stewart.

Substitutes:

Karan Amin (N/A): He came on in the dying moments and failed to make any significant impact.

Alexandre Lima (6.5): He allowed Jamshedpur FC the freedom to control the game.

Ritwik Das (6): His performance was decent but he did not make any significant impact on the game.

Ishan Pandita (6.5): He scored the match-winner for his side in the 93rd minute.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Mirshad Michu (5.5): Mirshad was poor between the sticks for NorthEast United FC. His communication with the two centre-backs has been a problem for the Highlanders.

Provat Lakra (6): Provat Lakra had a decent game for NorthEast United FC and he made some important interceptions.

Mashoor Shereef (5.5): Mashoor's positioning and decision-making were very poor. It allowed Jamshedpur FC to run amok in their defence.

Patrick Flottmann (5.5): Patrick had a bad day at the office for NorthEast United FC

Tondonba Singh (6): He had a decent game but made no significant impact.

Pragyan Gogoi (6): He had a decent game as well.

Hernan Santana (7): His control on the ball allows him supremacy over his opponents and that was on display against Jamshedpur FC. He helped NorthEast United FC build from the back.

Imran Khan (7): He executed the role of a playmaker very well. He launched himself into pockets of space and allowed himself time to decide on the next move for NorthEast United FC.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika (6): Suhair had a decent game for NorthEast United FC.

Mathias Coureur (5.5): Mathias was hard to spot against the Red Miners. The striker is unable to find his role at NorthEast United FC.

Deshorn Brown (7): Deshorn Brown is seen to evolve every game. He has found some amount of composure in front of goal. He kept NorthEast United FC in the game.

Substitutes:

Mohamed Irshad (6): Irshad tried to replicate Khassa Camara's role for the Highlanders but was not up to the mark.

Rochharzela (6): Rochharzela had an opening at goal but was not able to convert the chance.

William Lalnunfela (6): He had a decent game but made no significant impact.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lalkhawpuimawia (N/A): He spent very little time on the pitch.

Edited by Diptanil Roy