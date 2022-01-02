Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Kerala Blasters FC will look to continue their sublime form as they take on FC Goa in Match 46 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Kerala Blasters have been an exciting side to watch as they beat reigning champions Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC in back-to-back games. They were also able to sneak a point against Jamshedpur FC after going down to a worldie from Greg Stewart.

FC Goa, on the other hand, suffered a setback in the form of a major change in their coaching staff. Derrick Pereira was appointed head coach of the side after the Juan Ferrando's departure to ATKMB. The Gaurs are yet to find their rhythm, especially in their attacking department. Airam Cabrera has not found his goal-scoring form and the Goa-based team find themselves struggling for form.

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa have met each other on 14 previous occasions. Kerala Blasters FC managed to win on 3 of these outings while FC Goa won 9 of them. The sides shared points on 2 occasions.

Matches played: 14

Kerala Blasters FC: 3

FC Goa wins: 9

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (7), Gary Hooper (5)

FC Goa: Igor Angulo (14), Jorge Mendoza (6)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (3 clean sheets in 20 matches)

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem ( 2 clean sheets in 9 matches), Naveen Kumar ( 1 clean sheet in 4 matches), Mohammad Nawaz ( 1 clean in 10 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Albino Gomes (Kerala Blasters FC) - 58, Mohammad Nawaz (FC Goa) - 19, Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa) - 16, Naveen Kumar (FC Goa) - 6, G

Most passes: Vicente Gomez (Kerala Blasters FC) - 934, Edu Bedia (FC Goa) - 1496

Most interceptions: Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) - 26, Saviour Gama (FC Goa) - 37

Most tackles: Rahul KP (Kerala Blasters FC) - 86, Saviour Gama (FC Goa) - 101

Most touches: Vicente Gomez (Kerala Blasters FC) - 1134, Edu Bedia (FC Goa) - 1747

