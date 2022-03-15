Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the second leg of their semi-final clash in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL).

The first leg ended in favor of the Yellow Tuskers, who edged past the Men of Steel courtesy of Sahal Abdul Samad's first-half goal.

The Blasters have reached the play-offs after six long years and will look to build on their lead. However, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has swept away all considerations based on the first-leg encounter.

Meanwhile, Owen Coyle may face the tough task of beating a resilient Blasters side to reach the ISL finals. The Men of Steel failed to breach the centre-back pairing of Ruivah Hormipam and Marko Leskovic in the first leg and need to do better in this match.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off on 11 occasions, with the Red Miners getting the better of their opponents thrice. The Yellow Tuskers have won twice against the Men of Steel while six of their encounters have ended all square.

The Tuskers won the first leg by a single goal which gives them a marginal upper hand heading into the upcoming tie.

Matches played: 11.

KBFC wins: 2.

JFC wins: 3.

Draws: 6.

Team News

KBFC: The Tuskers will miss the services of full-back Denechandram Meitei.

JFC: The Red Miners will miss the services of Boris Singh Thangjam. Komal Thatal and Farukh Chaudhary will definitely be absent while the participation of Seiminlen Doungel and Laldinliana Renthlei is in doubt.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Ivan Vukomanovic's side have a foot in the door for the ISL finals but it would be unwise to completely write off Owen Coyle's side in this fixture. Regardless, the Blasters seem to have a blueprint to deal with the Red Miners and could pick up a closely-fought win once again.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra