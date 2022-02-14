Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal: Who will win today's ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC will take on SC East Bengal in match no. 91 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The previous meeting between these two teams ended in a draw. Since then things have looked different for the Tuskers. They have beaten some of the top teams in the league and reignited their hopes of making a mark this campaign. However, they lost to Jamshedpur FC in their previous game. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has stated that the loss will not affect his side's performances in the remaining games.

The Red and Gold Brigade have not bettered themselves too much since the sacking of Manolo Diaz. They have continued to struggle in the competition and failed to establish themselves as a top side.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Head-to-Head

The two teams have previously faced each other on three occasions. All three meetings between the two sides last season ended in draws.

Matches played: 3

SC East Bengal wins: 0

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 0

Draws: 3

SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic will play a vital role in leading the side from the front (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

The Yellow Tuskers will be hell-bent on recovering from the loss they faced in their previous ISL encounter and win this clash to reclaim their position in the top four.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 SC East Bengal

