ISL 2021-22: A look at Hyderabad FC's foreign contingent

Last season Hyderabad FC became a household name for not only the fans of Hyderabad but the entire nation. Manuel Marquez Roca's men put on a brave display and were close to earning a spot in the play-offs. Unfortunately, the side failed to qualify for the play-offs.

Looking forward to this season, Hyderabad FC have made some changes to their setup with regards to both their Indian and foreign contingents. On that note, let's take a look at the foreign contingent of Hyderabad FC.

#1 Juanan Gonzalez

After going through a phase of disappointment with Bengaluru FC during ISL 2020-21, Juanan changed camps to join Hyderabad FC and establish himself properly in the Indian football scene.

Juanan's passing accuracy rates to 81.1%, pointing to the fact that he is comfortable in progressing with the ball during an attacking phase. As a defender, he is decent. He made 14 interceptions, 46 clearances and 25 blocks during the 2020-21 season.

#2 Edu Garcia

A star in Antonio Habas Lopez's plans previously, Edu Garcia failed to keep his place in the ATK Mohun Bagan line-up and was replaced by Hugo Boumous, who starred in the title-winning Mumbai City FC side last season.

Edu Garcia is primarily a playmaker whose knack for finding the net on certain occasions complements his primary skillset. Aside from excelling at playmaking, Edu is sincere in his off-the-ball duties and adds to the numbers when his side is behind the ball.

#3 Joao Victor

A defensive midfielder by trade, Joao Victor also played the part of a deputy to captain Aridane Santana. As a midfielder, his numbers prove his mettle. Joao is one of the pillars of Hyderabad FC.

Named captain for ISL 2021-22 ahead of teammates Laxmikant Kattimani and Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joao Victor played an important role in the build-up to the attack, dropping deep between the center backs and circulating possession for his colleagues.

#4 Joel Chianese

One of the key aspects of Manolo Marquez's strategy was for the forward to drop deep close to the middle third and play the role of a playmaker, allowing the winger and the other forward to run into pockets of space upfront. The agent for this type of play to happen was Joel Chianese.

#5 Bartholomew Ogbeche

Possessing physical strength that creates a nervy situation for opposing defenders, Bartholomew Ogbeche has been lethal throughout his journey in the ISL. His relentless attitude to scoring goal after goal may not always bear fruit for him but does so for his team. He bagged eight goals and three assists for the Islanders under Sergio Lobero and earned himself the winners medal.

Manolo Marquez does fancy a forward with the physical goods as borne by Ogbeche. The upcoming campaign will unravel how he fits into the new setup.

#6 Javier Siverio

The 24-year-old Spanish forward who played for the likes of Las Palmas and Racing Santander, is expected to add more firepower to the Hyderabad FC attack. After securing a contract with Santander until 2022, he scored a goal for them against Elche and ensured the opposition's relegation.

Hyderabad FC will go through a litmus test against Bozidar Bandovic on November 23 when they face Chennaiyin FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

