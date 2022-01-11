Mumbai City FC 0 - 3 Bengaluru FC- 4 things we learned

Bengaluru FC defeated defending champions Mumbai City FC 3-0 in match number 56 of the ISL 2021-22 season on Monday.

It was a must-win game for both teams. The Islanders needed the win to reclaim top spot in the league table. Bengaluru FC needed the three points to move out of the bottom quadrant of the table.

The match started on a positive note for Bengaluru FC as they took the lead in the eighth minute through a Danish Farooq strike. However, Mumbai City FC could not recover from the early setback as Bengaluru FC continued their attacks.

Prince Ibara doubled the lead for Bengaluru FC in the 23rd minute from a Roshan Singh cross. The Roshan Singh and Prince Ibara combination worked again in the 45th minute to triple Bengaluru FC's lead.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-0.

The second half saw both teams trying to score a goal, but neither was successful in doing so. Mumbai City FC hit the post in the second half but couldn't find the back of the net.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc



The Blues march away with three points from the Fatorda after a dominant win over the Islanders. #MCFCBFC Bengaluru, let's keep pushing!The Blues march away with three points from the Fatorda after a dominant win over the Islanders. #WeAreBFC Bengaluru, let's keep pushing! ⚡️The Blues march away with three points from the Fatorda after a dominant win over the Islanders. #WeAreBFC #MCFCBFC https://t.co/bEp4CiftYl

With victory today, Bengaluru FC moved into seventh in the points table. At the same time, Mumbai City FC are now five games without a win.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game:

#4 Mumbai City FC have significant issues in defense

Mourtada Fall had a poor game (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Mumbai City FC started the season on a bright note as they have occupied the top of the table since the initial rounds. For the past five matches, though, the Islanders haven't been able to win a game, losing three of them.

They have already conceded 20 goals this season, making them the team with the third-worst defensive record with just eleven games played. In comparison, the Islanders conceded just 18 goals in the entire league phase last year.

Mourtada Fall has had a good season in terms of scoring goals but has been poor in his primary task of defending. His partner Rahul Bheke hasn't been at his best either.

However, the most significant issues for Mumbai City FC are their wingbacks. If they don't sort out their wingback problem, they will have to face more defeats this season.

#3 Des Buckingham looks a bit lost

Mumbai seem to have lost the plot (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

At the start of the season, it looked like Des Buckingham, Mumbai City FC's coach, had it all figured out. But in the last five games, it is evident that Mumbai City FC has major team issues.

They are far from playing their best football. The coordination between defense, midfield and attack seems lost. Their build-up play has lost its edge. Overall they looked like a disjointed side.

#2 Bengaluru FC play their best game of the season

Danish Farooq had a good game (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Bengaluru FC have had a poor season so far. However, it was a different story on Monday as they put on their best display so far this season. Right from kickoff, they dominated the game. They got their first goal in the eighth minute from a Danish Farooq strike and then dominated the game.

The Bengaluru midfield comprising Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh and Farooq were exceptional today. They covered well for their defenders and closed down the Mumbai City FC players to perfection. The Islanders missed Ahmed Jahouh, which helped the Blues control the game.

Marco Pezzaiuoli will hope his side can continue playing this way for the rest of the season.

#1 Roshan Singh and Prince Ibara partnerships the USP of today's game

Roshan was superb today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Roshan Singh was superb today throughout the game. His run down the flanks were a significant cause for concern for Mumbai City FC. Roshan is also the joint second-highest assist provider this season with Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart (5).

Roshan's crosses were dangerous, and it was from two of his crosses that Prince Ibara scored a brace.

The quality of the cross that Roshan put into the box was top quality as it beat Mourtada Fall in the air. But then it dipped at the correct time for Prince Ibara to connect with it.

Edited by Aditya Singh