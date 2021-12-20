Mumbai City FC 0-3 Kerala Blasters— 4 things we learned

Kerala Blasters defeated Mumbai City FC 3-0 in their ISL 2021-22 clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

It was a crucial game for the Blasters, who arrived at the Fatorda with just one win so far this season. The Islanders, meanwhile, were eager to keep their winning streak intact and increase their lead at the top of the table.

The match started with Mumbai City FC applying some early pressure on the Kerala Blasters goal. The Blasters then settled into the game, and in the 27th minute, Sahal Abdul Samad scored with a volley from inside the box to give them the lead.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the Kerala Blasters.

The second half started on a bright note for Kerala Blasters as they doubled their lead in the 47th minute when Alvaro Vazquez scored a beauty from inside the box. The Volley that Vazquez scored will be discussed for a long time.

Mourtada Fall, the Mumbai City FC center back, was sent off in the 50th minute for a tackle on Jorge Pereyra Diaz. Jorge Diaz scored from the resulting penalty to give Kerala Blasters a 3-0 lead. The scoreboard at full-time read 3-0 in favor of Kerala Blasters.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Kerala Blasters stopped Mumbai City FC from playing their natural game

Vazquez troubled the Mumbai City FC defence through out the game (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Kerala Blasters had their plans in place for today's game and executed them to perfection, preventing the Islanders from playing their natural game. The Blasters pressed Mumbai City FC defenders and midfielders high up the pitch and always doubled up while covering.

The number of second balls that Kerala Blasters won in midfield was impressive. They also blocked Mumbai's passing lanes and stopped them from creating clear-cut openings.

While Mumbai City FC had more of the ball, they were denied space and had to be content with square and back passes. Kerala Blasters' defenders did a good job covering their man and the open spaces, which didn't allow Mumbai City FC much space in and around the penalty box.

#3 Kerala Blasters midfield put in a brilliant shift

Jeakson did a fantastic job in midfield today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

The Kerala Blasters midfield, especially the central midfield duo of Puitea and Jeakson Singh, were brilliant today. They continuously closed down Apuia and Ahmed Jahouh and didn't give them the freedom to play the passes they were accustomed to playing. Sahal and Adrian Luna supported Puitea and Jeakson in closing down the players and cutting the passing lanes of Mumbai City FC.

The midfield worked perfectly in tandem with the attack and defense and was the primary reason Kerala Blasters put up such a performance against the table toppers. Sahal also scored the first goal of the game.

#2 One of Mumbai City FC's worst performances in two years

Mumbai City FC failed to play their natural game (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Mumbai City FC have been a force to be reckoned with in the Indian Super League. They became the first team to win the league shield and ISL title in the same season.

One trait of the CFG-owned side has been their style of play, and the way in which they dominate games—Kerala Blasters restricted both from happening.

Mumbai City FC didn't get any clear cut chances and instead had only a few half-chances during the game. However, most of their shots were off target, and their forward line lacked the supply they had been habituated to.

Being brought down to 10 men in the 50th minute didn't help Mumbai City FC get back into the game either.

#1 Alvaro Vazquez masterclass featuring Sahal Abdul Samad and Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Diaz scored the third goal for Kerala Blasters (image courtesy: ISL social Media)

Alvaro Vazquez was the man of the match today. The Spanish striker was superb throughout the game. Vazquez announced his arrival early in the first half when he took a shot from near the halfway line, but Nawaz made a brilliant save to push the ball away for a corner.

Sahal opened the scoring in the 27th minute for Kerala Blasters after scoring with a volley from a Jorge Pereyra Diaz cross.

Alvaro Vazquez then doubled the lead in the 47th minute with a stunning volley from inside the box. The goal was undoubtedly one of the season's best so far. Jorge Pereyra Diaz earned the penalty in the 50th minute, which saw Mourtada Fall receive a red card for his offense.

Diaz made no mistake in converting the chance to make it 3-0 for the Blasters from the penalty spot.

Alvaro Vazquez had a few more goal attempts but failed to further increase the gap in the scoreline. Nevertheless, he was the man of the match today.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee