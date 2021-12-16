Mumbai City FC 1 vs 0 Chennaiyin FC- Player ratings

Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin FC in their sixth game of the ISL 2021-22 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

Mumbai City FC were the table toppers coming into the game. Meanwhile Chennaiyin FC came into the game as the only team to remain unbeaten in the league.

The match started with Mumbai City FC keeping hold of the ball as usual. They kept going forward, searching for the first goal. However, Chennaiyin kept defending well and tried to close down Mumbai City FC near the box. Mumbai City FC did get a few chances but failed to convert them.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

Chennaiyin FC had a brilliant chance at the start of the second half, but Lukasz Gikiewicz couldn't convert it. He had just the Mumbai keeper in front of him but failed to take a proper shot at goal.

Mumbai City FC eventually took the lead in the 86th minute through a Rahul Bheke header from an Ahmed Jahouh free-kick.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for today's game.

Mumbai City FC

Md. Nawaz (7): Nawaz made some crucial saves in the second half to deny Chennaiyin FC a goal. He made some mistakes while playing out from the back.

Amey Ranawade (6.5): Amey had issues dealing with Chennaiyin forward Chhangte. He was often beaten in the second half. As a result, he couldn't support his team in attack.

Mourtada Fall (7.5): Mourtada Fall had a decent game in defense. He was beaten a few times but made up through some vital clearances and blocks.

Rahul Bheke (9): Rahul Bheke scored the winning goal for Mumbai City FC in the 86th minute with a header. He did his job defensively and made some crucial clearances to deny Chennaiyin FC.

Mandar Rao Desai (7.5): Mandar was decent in the Mumbai defense. He often moved forward but couldn't provide quality balls into the box.

Lalengmawia Ralte (7): Apuia won a lot of second balls in midfield and closed down the Chennaiyin players well.

Ahmed Jahouh (8): Jahouh again provided the assist for the goal Mumbai City FC scored. He was brilliant in midfield and made some excellent tackles.

Raynier Fernandes (6): Raynier was good in the first half as he created a lot of openings for his teammates. He wasn't able to perform well in the second half.

Cassinho (7.5): Cassinho played some excellent balls into the Chennaiyin FC box for Igor Angulo in the first half. He tested Vishal Kaith a couple of times with long rangers.

Bipin Singh (5): Bipin had a quiet game to his standards. He wasn't able to penetrate the Chennaiyin FC defense.

Igor Angulo failed to score today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Igor Angulo (5): Igor Angulo missed a couple of chances in the first half but failed to utilize the opportunities that came his way.

Substitutes:

Vikram Pratap Singh (5): Vikram Pratap came on in the second half for Raynier and couldn't do much during the game.

Ygor Catatau (5): Ygor replaced Igor in the second half but failed to get his name on the scoresheet.

Gurkirat Singh (NA): Gurkirat was introduced late in the game and didn't have much to do during the game.

Chennaiyin FC:

Vishal Kaith (5): Vishal Kaith didn't have the best of games. He made a lot of errors during the match, and his forays out of the box were questionable. He should have done better during the free-kick from which Mumbai FC scored.

Reagan Singh (6): Reagan was occupied in defense for most of the game. His crosses during the game were far from impressive.

Ariel Borysiuk (6.5): Ariel did his job for most parts of the game. He made some crucial blocks and clearances during the game.

Slavko Damjanovic (6): Slavko did a decent job dealing with Igor Angulo. He followed the Spanish striker like a shadow and made up for the few times he was beaten by putting in some last-ditch tackles.

Narayan Das (6): Narayan worked hard during the game and really closed down the opponents well. He also covered his teammates properly.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (6.5): Jerry had a few issues in the Chennaiyin FC defense but put in some excellent crosses during the game.

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul (6): Edwin did a good job in midfield, keeping shape and closing down the Mumbai City FC players. He couldn't do much going forward.

Vladimir Koman (7.5): Vladimir was superb in dealing with Mumbai City FC's midfield and didn't let them play their usual game. He blocked their passing channels brilliantly in the second half.

Anirudh Thapa (5.5): Thapa didn't have the best of games today. He was busy in defense and couldn't do much in attack.

Anirudh Thapa didn't have the best of games. (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Lallianzuala Chhangte (5.5): Chhangte was quiet in the first half but made some good runs in the second half.

Lukasz Gikiewicz (5): Lukasz missed two excellent chances today. He was quiet in the first half, but he found himself in good positions in the second half. However, he failed to utilize the chances that came his way.

Substitutes:

Germanpreet Singh (5): Germanpreet came into the game in the second half and tried solidifying the Chennaiyin FC midfield.

Mirlan Murzaev (5): Mirlan came on late in the game but failed to do anything substantial.

Rahim Ali (5): Rahim Ali was introduced late in the game, but he couldn't do much in the attack. He did get booked for a rash tackle in the dying moments of the game.

Edited by Aditya Singh