ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 4 things we learned

Defending champions Mumbai City FC sealed a 1-0 victory over a resilient Chennaiyin FC side on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL). It was thanks to an 86th-minute winner from Rahul Bheke.

While Mumbai controlled the entire tempo of the game, they failed to break down the low block of the Chennaiyin defense until late in the second. In the 86th minute, Mumbai's local boy Rahul Bheke headed the ball home after goalkeeper Vishal Kaith failed to claim Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick.

The Mumbai bench erupted into celebrations as the defending champions secured a healthy four-point lead at the top of the table. Meanwhile, after their first loss of the season, head coach Bozidar Bandovic's side have dropped down to fifth in the points table. However, they will come out of the game with their heads held high after a resilient defensive performance.

Here are some key takeaways from tonight's encounter:

1. Chennaiyin FC's inability to capitalize on offensive transitions

Lining up for the game, Bozidar Bandovic opted from a five-at-the-back low block system against a superior forwardline like Mumbai City FC's. However, the troubles of playing a low block system includes being absolutely precise on the transitions. Here Chennaiyin failed incredibly. They often won the ball in their own half but couldn't get create a substantial attacking move out of it.

Chennaiyin FC's midfield trio of Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul lost possession of the ball 33 times during the game. Hence, Chennai failed to capitalize on their offensive transitions.

2. Mumbai City FC's effectiveness in offensive set-pieces

Rahul Bheke's goal tonight wasn't just a singular instance of Mumbai City FC capitalizing on a dead ball situation. Mumbai have scored at least one goal from a set-piece in their last four matches.

Tonight, it was from Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick from deep that Bheke headed the ball home. In their previous tie against Jamshedpur FC, they scored from a corner routine.

Against Bengaluru FC, Jahouh had a similar free-kick from near the halfway line. The Moroccan floated the ball in for Mourtada Fall to head it home. Against ATK Mohun Bagan, Jahouh and Fall combined yet again for a similar free-kick routine.

Many coaches have stressed the importance of set-pieces in the ISL and Mumbai City FC have perfected it.

3. Mumbai City FC's weakness against low blocks

Mumbai City FC and Des Buckingham will be incredibly pleased with the three points. However, when they get back on the drawing board, they'll surely study their inability to break down low blocks.

Mumbai had a lion's share of possession and had 15 attempts at goal but only five of those shots were on target. While they still managed to sneak out with the three points, they struggled massively to create high-probability scoring chances. They were often forced into unlikely shooting angles with the five-man block.

4. Defensive compactness displayed by Chennaiyin FC

As mentioned earlier, Chennaiyin FC can come out of this game with their heads held high.

There are no surprises in guessing they would've preferred the three points. But head coach Bozidar Bandovic's plans on paper did seem to materialize in real life.

Mumbai had a hard time breaking down the Chennaiyin defense. Center-back Slavko Damjanovic deserves a special mention as he made nine clearences, blocked two shots and made two interceptions.

He also completed 100% of his passes and duels. If only Chennaiyin would've held on to the cleansheet until the final whistle.

