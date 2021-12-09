Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in Match no. 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Mumbai City FC are the team to beat at the moment. With their fluid structure in attack, the Islanders have managed to upset almost all the sides they have come up against so far. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC's workrate and mentality have drawn applause from many. Two wins and two draws have helped Owen Coyle's side climb to the second spot in the league table.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC have met each other in the ISL on eight occasions previously. The Islanders have only managed to win two of their outings against the team from the City of Steel. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have run away with the glory on four occasions. The sides have shared points on 2 occasions.

Matches played: 8

Mumbai City FC wins: 2

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Mumbai City FC: Adam le Fondre (11), Bartholomew Ogbeche (8), Bipin Singh (6)

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8), Stephen Eze (4)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (8 clean sheets in 19 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC) - 61, TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC) - 54, Pawan Kumar (Jam54dpur FC) - 5

Most passes: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 1490, Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC) - 1124, Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) - 785, Alexandre Lima (Jamshedpur FC) - 646

Most interceptions: Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC) - 57, Stephen Eze (Jamshedpur FC) - 60

Most tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 173, Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) -111

Most touches: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 1827, Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) - 1002

