Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Mumbai City FC will host Odisha FC in match no. 90 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a shock defeat for the Islanders, who were leading 2-1 at the break. Juggernauts midfielder Jerry Mawihmingthanga's brace helped his side overturn the deficit.

Currently, the sides are separated by a point, with the Islanders having played one fewer game. Given the current scenario of the league, both teams have a chance to reach the play-offs

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 15 times previously, with the Islanders triumphing in seven of those encounters and the Juggernauts in five. Only three encounters ended as draws.

Matches played: 15

Mumbai City FC wins: 7

Odisha FC wins: 5

Draws: 3

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Both teams have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

Both sides are currently in a pit. The reigning champions are unable to get their act together and have dropped out of the play-off berths and will want to put their best foot forward to get back among the top four. Meanwhile, the Juggernauts are in a position to fight to get into the top four. Hence, an enticing end-to-end battle can be expected from both sides.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 Odisha FC

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava