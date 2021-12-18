NorthEast United FC 2-0 SC East Bengal: Player Ratings

NorthEast United FC played their seventh game of the ISL 2021-22 season against SC East Bengal in a clash between the two bottom-placed teams. The Highlanders and the Red and Gold brigade both needed to win the game to get their season back on track.

NorthEast United FC were dealt a severe blow when Hernan Santana picked up an injury during a warm-up before the game.

The match started as a cagey affair, with both teams making sure they didn't concede first. No team managed to score a goal in the first half, with the scoreboard reading 0-0 at halftime.

The second half started with NorthEast United FC attacking more. SC East Bengal began to make a lot of mistakes under pressure. VP Suhair scored the game's first goal in the 60th minute for the Highlanders while Patrick Flottmann doubled their lead in the 68th minute.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-0 in favor of NorthEast United.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for today's game.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Koottappunna (7): Mirshad didn't have much to do during the game and made some regular saves.

Provat Lakra (7): Lakra didn't give the East Bengal wingers much space and won a lot of second balls.

Jestin George (6): Jestin didn't have the best of games. He made some silly errors and rash tackles.

Patrick Flottmann (8): Patrick put up a great performance. He covered for Jestin's mistake and scored the second goal for the Highlanders in the second half.

Gurjinder Kumar (7): Gurjinder had a poor game in the first half but made up for it brilliantly in the second half.

Khassa Camara (8.5): Khassa was the Man of the Match today. He was brilliant in providing a screen for the NorthEast United defense and then helped them in attack with some good passes and movement.

Imran Khan (7): Imran impressed in the second half. He pressed well and won a lot of second balls. Imran got the assist for the goal Patrick scored.

Mathias Coureur (7): Mathias had a quiet first half but made up for it in the second half. His movement and passes were crucial for Northeast United FC to score the goals.

Rochharzela (6): Rochharzela made some good runs down the flanks and won the second ball in midfield.

VP Suhair scored the first goal for NorthEast United FC (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Suhair Vadakkepeedika (8): Suhair scored the game's opening goal in the second half. He finished the chance from a tight angle in the near post to give NorthEast United FC the lead.

Lalkhawpuimawia (Mapuia) (6.5): Mapuia troubled the East Bengal defense at regular intervals.

Substitutes:

Laldanmawia Ralte (6): Danmawia came on in the second half and made some excellent runs down the flanks. His introduction helped NorthEast United FC put pressure on the SC East Bengal defense. Danmawia provided the assist for the goal VP Suhair scored.

Pragyan Gogoi (NA): Pragyan Gogoi came on late in the game and didn't have much to do.

Tondonba Singh (NA): Tondonba Singh came on late to help his team see out a 2-0 victory.

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya (5.5): Arindam didn't have much to do in the first half. He conceded two goals in the second half and made a few decent saves. However, Bhattacharya could have done better during NorthEast United FC's first goal.

Raju Gaikwad (4): Raju was one of the poorest players on the pitch today. His positioning, his passes, his throws were all off the mark.

Tomislav Mrcela (5): Tomislav made some schoolboy errors in defense, and his passes were poor.

Franjo Prce (5.5): Franjo Prce was good when he was on the pitch, but he had to be substituted in the first half for an ankle sprain.

Hira Mondal (5): Hira couldn't counter the NorthEast United FC wingers in the second half.

Sourav Das (4.5): Sourav had another poor game and failed to counter Khassa. He gave the NorthEast United FC a lot of space to operate in the midfield.

Md. Rafique (5): Rafique couldn't do anything correctly today. His positioning let the team down on many occasions and he kept chasing shadows throughout the game.

Lalrinliana Hnamte (4): The young midfielder failed to press appropriately and played a lot of poor passes. As a result, he couldn't help his team in defense or attack.

Naorem Mahesh Singh (5): Mahesh made some excellent runs in the first half. But his performance deteriorated in the final third.

Chima had a poor game and missed some good chances (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Daniel Chima Chukwu (5): Chima missed the chance of the game in the first half. He had a forgetful performance up front and wasn't able to do anything.

Antonio Perosevic (5.5): Perosevic was shabby throughout the game. He could hardly do anything with the ball and missed a good chance in the first half. Perosevic was also sent off for a needless tussle with the referee.

Substitutes:

Amir Dervisevic (4.5): Amir replaced an injured Franjo Prce in the first half. He couldn't do anything during the game and was very poor in defense.

Bikash Jairu (5): Bikash Jairu came on at the start of the second half and didn't do what was needed from him. He made a lot of misspasses.

Balwant Singh (5): Balwant came on in the second half but couldn't do much in getting his team back in the game.

Wahengbam Angousana (5): Angousana came on in the second half and made a lot of poor passes.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee